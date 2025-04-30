Day 3: Bishop Strickland leads novena for the election of a holy pope

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention.

(LifeSiteNews) — In times of great need and spiritual battle, the Church turns to prayer. As we look upon this solemn moment, in which the Chair of Peter stands vacant once more, we place our trust in God’s providence and pray fervently for the election of a pope who is holy, courageous, and faithful to the unchanging teachings of Christ and His Church.

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention, asking the Holy Ghost to guide the cardinals and raise up a shepherd after the Heart of Christ.

Day 3: Humble Servant

Scripture: “Whosoever will be the greater among you, let him be your minister.” (Matthew 20:26)

Meditation: Consider the model of humility in leadership, rooted in the imitation of Christ.

Prayer: O Lord, raise up a successor to St. Peter who is meek and humble of heart, yet firm in his resolve to uphold Thy holy law.

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope:

