Day 4: Bishop Strickland leads novena for the election of a holy pope

(LifeSiteNews) — In times of great need and spiritual battle, the Church turns to prayer. As we look upon this solemn moment, in which the Chair of Peter stands vacant once more, we place our trust in God’s providence and pray fervently for the election of a pope who is holy, courageous, and faithful to the unchanging teachings of Christ and His Church.

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention, asking the Holy Ghost to guide the cardinals and raise up a shepherd after the Heart of Christ.

Day 4: Zeal for Souls

Scripture: “The fruit he that bringeth forth in patience.” (Luke 8:15)

Meditation: A pope must be consumed with love for souls, desiring their salvation above all else.

Prayer: O Lord of the harvest, grant us a Holy Father who will preach with fire and conviction, laboring tirelessly to bring lost souls into Thy fold.

Closing Prayer: O Mary, Mother of the Church, intercede for the cardinals entrusted with the election of the next pope. Obtain for us a Holy Father who will be a light in darkness, a voice of truth in confusion, and a shepherd who lays down his life for the sheep. Through thy maternal heart, may the Church once again shine with the splendor of holiness, truth, and charity. Amen.

St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles, pray for us.

St. Joseph, Protector of the Church, pray for us.

All ye holy popes and confessors, pray for us.

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope:

