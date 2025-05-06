Day 9: Bishop Strickland leads novena for the election of a holy pope

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention.

(LifeSiteNews) — In times of great need and spiritual battle, the Church turns to prayer. As we look upon this solemn moment, in which the Chair of Peter stands vacant once more, we place our trust in God’s providence and pray fervently for the election of a pope who is holy, courageous, and faithful to the unchanging teachings of Christ and His Church.

This novena is offered in anticipation of the next papal conclave. Each day includes a reflection and prayer intention, asking the Holy Ghost to guide the cardinals and raise up a shepherd after the Heart of Christ.

Day 9: Restoration of All Things in Christ

Scripture: “To re-establish all things in Christ.” (Ephesians 1:10)

Meditation: The Church must be restored to her former splendor and mission – to bring all things under Christ the King.

Prayer: O Divine Majesty, send us a Vicar of Christ who will restore reverence, rebuild the ruins, and proclaim Thy kingship over nations. May his heart burn with love for Thy glory and the salvation of souls.

Closing Prayer: O Mary, Mother of the Church, intercede for the cardinals entrusted with the election of the next pope. Obtain for us a Holy Father who will be a light in darkness, a voice of truth in confusion, and a shepherd who lays down his life for the sheep. Through thy maternal heart, may the Church once again shine with the splendor of holiness, truth, and charity. Amen.

St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles, pray for us.

St. Joseph, Protector of the Church, pray for us.

All ye holy popes and confessors, pray for us.

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope:

