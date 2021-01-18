DC archbishop and pro-abortion Joe Biden to share public stage before inauguration

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Washington Archbishop Wilton Cardinal Gregory will join the former vice president and Kamala Harris to honor those who have died of COVID-19.

Cardinal Gregory is slated to deliver the invocation at the event.

NEWS: Cardinal Wilton Gregory (@WashArchbishop) will join @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on inauguration eve for the COVID-19 Memorial to honor the 400K American lives lost to the pandemic.



This will mark Biden's 1st event upon arriving in DC & Gregory will offer the invocation. pic.twitter.com/zZhBAC7pJJ — Christopher White (@cwwhite212) January 18, 2021

“The memorial will feature the lighting … at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and hundreds of towns, cities, tribes, landmarks, and communities all across the country have committed to joining the tribute in a national moment of unity,” according to a press release from the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

This will be the first time the newly-minted cardinal and the soon-to-be occupant of the White House will be together for a public event.

While this will be a secular service, Cardinal Gregory’s presence cements the perception of the Church’s approval of Biden despite his long history and continued support for abortion, same-sex marriage, and trangender rights — all at the expense of religious freedom and conscience protections.

His presence with Biden tomorrow will also give the appearance that he stands with Biden against the Little Sisters of the Poor who have waged a grueling legal battle against being forced to include contraception in their health plans, contrary to their pro-life religious beliefs.

Despite Biden’s rejection of authentic Catholic teaching, Gregory affirmed in November that he will not deny giving Holy Communion to him.

Biden pledged during his campaign that he would codify Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision essentially legalizing abortion, in federal law; repeal the Hyde Amendment (which bars direct public funding of most abortions); force states to accept Medicare funding for Planned Parenthood; reverse the Mexico City Policy (which bars federal funds from supporting abortion overseas); and direct the Justice Department to do everything in its power to block state pro-life laws as modest as parental notification requirements, ultrasound laws, and waiting periods.

He has also signaled support for the so-called “Equality Act” which would squash religious liberty and conscience rights in favor of establishing the superiority of LGBT rights.

Sexual orientation and gender identity would be granted special legal status with the power to trample religious convictions; faith-based adoption and foster care agencies would be deprived of federal grants unless they agree to place children in same-sex homes; and housing, employment, medical services — “all would feel the impact of policies that label religious conviction as discrimination, with the power to sue in court,” noted Paula Rinehart, a licensed clinical social worker, in a commentary penned for LifeSiteNews last year.

“In Biden’s plan, students would be guaranteed access to bathrooms and locker rooms of their choosing. Conversion therapy becomes a punishable offense. Government forms would be required to have a ‘third option’ for non-binary individuals,” wrote Rinehart. “It would be legal nightmare to terminate a pastor or Christian schoolteacher who decides to present himself as the opposite sex or live a gay lifestyle. Women’s sports would be dominated by men on hormones.”