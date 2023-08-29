DC attorney general reportedly investigating finances of legal activist who helped overturn Roe

Leonard Leo played a key role in recommending three Supreme Court justices who went on to overturn Roe v. Wade.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Left-wing District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb has reportedly launched an investigation of Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo and nonprofit organizations with which he is associated in what critics suspect is retaliation for his role in moving the federal judiciary rightward.

Politico reported the existence of the investigation last week, which Schwalb’s office has yet to publicly confirm. But the report suggested it was related to a complaint filed by the progressive group Campaign for Accountability (CFA) earlier this year, demanding a probe into whether nonprofits associated with Leo improperly “diverted substantial portions of their income and assets, directly or indirectly,” to for-profit firms he was involved with.

“Such payments were generally listed as made in exchange for alleged consulting, research, public relations, or similar services,” the complaint says. “However, CFA has reasonable questions about whether those alleged services were actually rendered at all or, if services were rendered, whether the payments made were substantially in excess of fair market value.”

One of the nonprofits at the center of the complaint, The 85 Fund, has been heavily involved in promoting a variety of conservative legal causes, especially promoting the Trump administration’s three highly-consequential nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court – which critics say is what is really animating the complaint and alleged investigation.

“The complaint filed by Campaign for Accountability, an Arabella-connected dark money group, is sloppy, deceptive, and legally flawed, and we are addressing this fully with the D.C. attorney general’s office,” Leo attorney David B. Rivkin Jr. responded in a statement to Catholic News Agency.

Arabella Advisors was founded by Eric Kessler, a longtime Democrat activist who served in the Clinton Department of the Interior. The Capital Research Center’s Influence Watch database describes CFA as a “former project of the Hopewell Fund, a left-of-center 501(c)(3) funding and fiscal sponsorship nonprofit and part of the multi-million-dollar ‘dark money’ network managed by Arabella.”

“This is yet another dangerous escalation in lawfare – which is engaging in political war through baseless lawsuits and government investigations in order to sideline your political opponents,” CatholicVote vice president Joshua Mercer added. “The political left has no use for winning debates. They want to smear their opponents as ‘criminals.’”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Leo for comment, and will update this report upon reply.

Schwalb, a former Clinton administration attorney who became top cop for the nation’s capital in January, has established a history of left-wing activism during his relatively short tenure. He has joined multi-state lawsuits to promote easy distribution of abortion pills, oppose prohibition of gender “transition” procedures on minors, and support a variety of restrictions on gun ownership.

Leo and the Federalist Society were instrumental in recommending to former President Donald Trump a list of judges to nominate to the nation’s highest court. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett went on to deliver mixed results from a conservative originalist perspective but ultimately paid off for the pro-life movement with the long-awaited overturn of Roe v. Wade last year, allowing elected branches of government to directly ban abortion for the first time in half a century.

