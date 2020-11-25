DC US Attorney refuses to investigate attackers who accosted Rand Paul after RNC

November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia (D.C.) will not investigate an incident of left-wing violence directed at Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, which occurred in late August in Washington, D.C.

Paul stated on Twitter on Monday that the violent incident, which was caught on video, will not be investigated by Michael R. Sherwin, who serves as U.S. Attorney for D.C.

“The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital,” wrote Paul on Twitter.

The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital. https://t.co/abpESDJ4nx — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 23, 2020

Sherwin currently serves as the Acting United States Attorney for D.C. and before his current posting served as a prosecutor in Florida.

Paul and his wife were surrounded by a mob of leftist protestors on August 27 as they left the White House after President Donald Trump’s address at the last night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The mob chased Paul and his wife back to their hotel. After the incident, Paul thanked the police for “literally saving our lives.”

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” wrote Paul on Twitter shortly after the incident.

In a Fox and Friends appearance the day after the incident, Paul described the ordeal that he and his wife had to go through to host Steve Doocy. He said he thought they were going to be killed.

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” said Paul to Doocy.

Paul said that he regretted deciding to choose to walk the two blocks from the White House to his hotel. He noted he was thankful for the police doing what they could to protect him and his wife, and gave a warning about what America would become if violence is allowed to fester unchecked.

“If America becomes Portland, what’s going to happen is people are going to be pummeled and kicked in the head and left senseless on the curb,” said Paul.

“That would have happened to us, I promise you, had we not had the D.C. police to support us.”

Paul has been the victim of violent attacks before.

In 2018, a former staff person who worked for Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was charged for placing online the addresses and phone numbers of both Paul and other Republican senators.

In the same year, a man was arrested after threatening to murder Paul and his family with an axe.

Last week, a frustrated Paul blasted the idea of a future COVID-19 lockdown as well as COVID-19 policies being announced by the Biden administration saying, “Lockdowns don’t work. And in fact, all of the evidence on mandatory masks show that they don’t work either.”

Paul himself tested positive for COVID-19 in March but recovered.