DC FACE Act trial reveals cost of late-term abortions at infamous Washington facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A nurse of the Washington-Surgi Clinic – which almost exclusively performs late term abortions – revealed in federal court this week that second and third trimester abortions at the clinic cost $275.

This is the value at which the life of a baby close to birth is set by the abortionist Cesare Santangelo, who was caught on video by Live Action explaining that, for late term abortions, he cuts the umbilical cord before inducing labor, thereby causing the baby to starve in its own mother’s womb to later be delivered dead.

This same abortionist did not hesitate to reassure the pregnant undercover journalist from Live Action that, if the baby were still alive when born, he would leave it exposed to die – a direct violation of the federal Born Alive Act – which requires life-saving medical care for a baby that survives an attempted abortion and is born alive.

According to the Born Alive Infants Protection Act, “Any child born in the United States including a survivor of a failed abortion attempt is guaranteed the full rights and legal protections of citizenship and entitled to life-saving medical care.”

It was in watching the video of Santangelo describing late-term abortions that Lauren Handy and other pro-lifers became motivated to take part in the rescue of October 22, 2020, at the Washington-Surgi Clinic and to place themselves in harm’s way to protect the unborn babies who would be brought to the clinic to be brutally murdered that day.

The same nurse of the Washington-Surgi Clinic, who testified under the pseudonym Sarah Compton, also affirmed that no electronic records were kept of the women who come to obtain an abortion, which she continually referred to under the euphemism “termination services.” When asked about these “termination services,” Compton avoided admitting that this included the killing and death of the baby in the womb, saying instead, “We remove the pregnancy.”

Compton even claimed that “the fetus doesn’t feel anything,” contradicting scientific evidence that babies in the womb older than five months can indeed experience the pain of being starved to death or when being mutilated and dismembered part by part – as photographic evidence indicates happened at the Washington abortuary of the five late term aborted babies whose bodies were recovered by defendant Handy on March 25, 2022.

The second D.C. FACE Act trial is largely following the same line of argument and the same witness line-up as the first, with a possible verdict at the end of this week or beginning of next.

The pro-life activists face charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and committing conspiracy against rights for blocking access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic in downtown Washington, D.C., in a “traditional rescue” in October 2020. Pro-life “rescues” involve activists physically intervening to try to stop women from going through with abortions.

The new trial comes after five other anti-abortion activists – Lauren Handy, 29; John Hinshaw, 67; William Goodman, 52; Heather Idoni, 61; and Herb (Rosemary) Geraghty, 25 – previously stood trial for their involvement in the same rescue late last month.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, on August 29, a Washington, D.C. jury found the five pro-life activists guilty of conspiracy against rights and violating the FACE Act, which prohibits “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”

All five were immediately incarcerated following the verdict because their actions to physically block the abortion facility were considered a “crime of violence.” The Thomas More Society has attempted to appeal the decision on behalf of Lauren Handy. When sentenced, the activists could face more than a decade in prison.

Now, rescuers Joan Bell, Jean Marshall, and Jonathan Darnel are standing trial for the same October 2020 rescue and could likewise face more than a decade behind bars. Fellow rescuer Jay Smith, 32, has already accepted a plea deal. A fifth defendant, Paulette Harlow, 73, has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

