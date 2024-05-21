DC federal court delays sentencing of pro-lifer Heather Idoni

The 59-year-old mother is now scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Sentencing for Heather Idoni, 59, on FACE Act violations that was supposed to occur Tuesday was postponed at the last minute and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the mother of five and adopted mother of 10 and her family temporarily in limbo.

The delay was attributed by the court to a positive COVID-19 test taken a week ago. However, Idoni has reportedly displayed no symptoms of the virus.

Idoni’s attorney, Robert Dunn, who traveled to Washington from Michigan for her sentencing, has asked that the hearing be rescheduled for tomorrow.

Idoni’s supporters had come from as far as Michigan and Mississippi to be present in the courtroom. Instead of being deterred by the postponement, they gathered outside the D.C. jail where Idoni now sits imprisoned to pray and sing praises to Jesus.

“Revival! We love you, Heather!” Cal Zastrow shouted. “You are not alone. You are not forgotten. We are with you!”

One of the songs they sang was written by Heather in jail:

His Love A fierce storm rages all about No time for fear no room for doubt But only trust my Savior’s arm He quiets my heart with His love His love His love He quiets my heart with His love. My heart in perfect peace restored I thank and praise my risen Lord And all the while His steady gaze Will quiet my heart in His love His love His love Will quiet my heart with His love. When everywhere I seem to find Hurting souls the lost and blind I cannot give you silver or gold But He’ll quiet your heart with His love His love His love He’ll quiet your heart with His love.”

Idoni is being held at the D.C. jail where January 6 political prisoners are also incarcerated. The facility has become notorious for its maltreatment of inmates.

In March, Idoni was forced to appear in full shackles in federal court for a pre-trial hearing on FACE Act charges in Michigan in a manner usually reserved for dangerous or violent criminals.

Last fall, Idoni was placed in prolonged solitary confinement at a different jail for 22 days and deprived of sleep with the lights in her cell kept on continually.

The U.S. Department of Justice is threatening Idoni with more than 40 years in prison and over $1 million in fines on charges of violating the FACE Act in two peaceful traditional rescues of the unborn in Tennessee and Michigan in addition to the charges brought in Washington, D.C.

While awaiting sentencing in Washington, Idoni suffered a stroke three weeks ago and had to be rushed to a hospital. It is as yet unknown whether her mistreatment in prison contributed to her hospitalization on that occasion.

Idoni earlier disclosed to LifeSiteNews investigative journalist Louis Knuffke that she is a victim of gross medical neglect at the D.C. jail, which failed to administer essential medication for her heart while falsifying her medical record as she awaits sentencing next week for taking part in a traditional pro-life rescue.

Withholding urgent medical treatment, needed medication, proper housing and clothing from an infirm 59-year-old woman, resulting in a potentially life-threatening situation just after a recent stroke and surgery, would all constitute physical abuse and medical neglect on the part of the jail.

