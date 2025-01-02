DC government pulls official-looking transit ad comparing Trump supporters to ‘trash’

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — Washington, D.C.’s District Department of Transportation (DDOT) distanced itself from a transit ad with an official D.C. government logo comparing Trump supporters to garbage.

“Keep DC trash free,” reads the now-removed ad that depicts a prohibition sign over the cartoon face of an elderly white man wearing a MAGA hat and carrying a Project 2025 book. Project 2025 is a conservative political initiative of the Heritage Foundation and has been strongly associated with President Donald Trump by liberals despite the fact that Trump has claimed it was created by the “radical right” and that some of its goals are “extreme.”

While the ad is designed to harmonize with Washington, D.C.’s #TrashFreeDC campaign, DDOT has denied any government involvement in creating or authorizing the ad.

“This image was not created, funded, or authorized by the DC government, and our team has already removed the image,” DDOT DC wrote on X in response to a post by Ryan Fournier.

A photo shows “Clean City DC” and #TrashFreeDC logos on the bottom band of the ad poster.

Republicans remain skeptical that D.C. government officials were not involved in the ad, as shown in X comments. Jake Schneider, the Trump War Room’s rapid response director, pointed out that the posters had the D.C. government’s logo at the bottom, according to the Washington Examiner.

The characterization of Trump supporters as “trash” hearkens back to President Joe Biden’s October comments referring to Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said during a webcast with the group Voto Latino. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American.” Biden’s remarks were a response to a remark made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally in New York City during which he joked about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage.”

Trump swiftly jabbed back at Biden by having a photo taken of himself in an orange vest as he drove a garbage truck at Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport.

