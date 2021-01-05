DC mayor calls in National Guard to manage tomorrow’s pro-Trump protests

Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has called in the National Guard to help manage pro-Trump protests taking place as Congress meets Jan. 6 to vote on whether to certify the electoral college’s election returns.

While some estimate that more than a million Trump supporters will flock to D.C. to support Trump’s re-election, a defense official has reported to the Military Times that only “some 340 D.C. National Guard members will be activated, with about 115 on duty in the streets at any given time.”

The Guard members are tasked with crowd management and traffic control, and will not be armed or wearing body armor, the official told the Military Times.

Trump supporters “plan to rally on Tuesday evening at Freedom Plaza and again all day Wednesday on the Ellipse,” demanding election transparency and integrity, and rejecting election fraud.

D.C. Acting Police Chief Robert Contee revealed that sealing off Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza is “a very real possibility.”

“We know that historically over the last few demonstrations that BLM plaza has been a focal point,” Contee said. “We want to make sure that that is not an issue.”

President Trump has repeatedly announced his plans to attend on Twitter:

I will be there. Historic day! https://t.co/k6LStsWpfy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Politicians and others are publicly voicing their support of the rally.

Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) echoed the sentiments of many other Americans in a tweet declaring the American Republic hinges upon the integrity of the elections.

Millions of Americans — myself included — feel that @realDonaldTrump was robbed of victory on Nov 3.



For the sake of our democracy, I WILL OBJECT on Jan 6!!!



If we lose the integrity of our elections, we lose the Republic!#StopTheSteaI — Jody Hice (@JodyHice) January 3, 2021

Both chambers of Congress will convene on Wednesday, January 6, to decide whether or not to certify the results of the Electoral College vote in December.