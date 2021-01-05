News

DC mayor calls in National Guard to manage tomorrow's pro-Trump protests

A defense official said that a few hundred Guard members will be activated in D.C., while over a million Trump supporters are expected to protest against election fraud.
Tue Jan 5, 2021
Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has called in the National Guard to help manage pro-Trump protests taking place as Congress meets Jan. 6 to vote on whether to certify the electoral college’s election returns.

While some estimate that more than a million Trump supporters will flock to D.C. to support Trump’s re-election, a defense official has reported to the Military Times that only “some 340 D.C. National Guard members will be activated, with about 115 on duty in the streets at any given time.”

The Guard members are tasked with crowd management and traffic control, and will not be armed or wearing body armor, the official told the Military Times.

Trump supporters “plan to rally on Tuesday evening at Freedom Plaza and again all day Wednesday on the Ellipse,” demanding election transparency and integrity, and rejecting election fraud.

D.C. Acting Police Chief Robert Contee revealed that sealing off Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza is “a very real possibility.”

“We know that historically over the last few demonstrations that BLM plaza has been a focal point,” Contee said. “We want to make sure that that is not an issue.”

President Trump has repeatedly announced his plans to attend on Twitter:

Politicians and others are publicly voicing their support of the rally.

Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) echoed the sentiments of many other Americans in a tweet declaring the American Republic hinges upon the integrity of the elections.

Both chambers of Congress will convene on Wednesday, January 6, to decide whether or not to certify the results of the Electoral College vote in December.

 

 

