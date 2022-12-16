DC police arrest pro-life activist for removing pro-abortion sign from public property

'It’s not surprising that a murderous institution like Planned Parenthood would conspire with the state to silence and intimidate pro-life actions,' arrestee says.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life activist faces a “theft II” charge for taking a pro-abortion sign off of a public property, according to a news release from her organization.

“This morning, pro-life atheist Terrisa Bukovinac was arrested outside the Washington D.C. Carol Whitehall Moses Planned Parenthood for two weeks ago removing and disposing of a yard sign which promoted abortion,” the liberal pro-life group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) wrote in a news release on Thursday.

She is out of jail, and her next hearing is January 11, the group reported.

PAUU noted that the sign was placed on public property, which requires a permit, under the D.C. city code.

“It’s not surprising that a murderous institution like Planned Parenthood would conspire with the state to silence and intimidate pro-life actions,” Bukovinac stated.

She further stated:

It is my moral and civic duty to remove signs on public property that promote violence, eugenics, and mass murder, and I am committed to removing any and all additional signs or propaganda funded and placed by Planned Parenthood in my community with messaging that exploits vulnerable unborn babies and their parents. I am not backing down until every baby is free to live.

The group posted video of the arrest.

ARRESTED! 🚨 This morning @PPADMV conspired with @DCPoliceDept to facilitate the arrest of PAAU founder and executive director @terrisalin for an action that happened weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/N0qWZvVZ4R — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) December 15, 2022

The Planned Parenthood is the same location where D.C. police arrested two members of Students for Life of America for chalking “Black Preborn Lives Matter,” in August 2020 on the public sidewalk. Mayor Muriel Bowser allowed activists to use paint to write “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police” on the street.

The charged were dropped but a federal First Amendment case continues.

Bukovinac also helped rescue a box of aborted fetuses from a waste truck driver outside a different D.C. abortion facility on March 25.

