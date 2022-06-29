DC university won’t fire Clarence Thomas despite push from leftist students

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – George Washington University (GWU) refused to let leftist students pressure it into firing Justice Clarence Thomas from an adjunct law professor role.

Leftist students demanded GWU fire Thomas because of his vote to reverse Roe v. Wade and allow states to pass their own laws restricting abortion. He also argued in a concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should revisit past rulings on sodomy, same-sex “marriage,” and contraception.

The petition stated:

With the recent Supreme Court decision that has stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs, and with his explicit intention to further strip the rights of queer people and remove the ability for people to practice safe sex without fear of pregnancy, it is evident that the employment of Clarence Thomas at George Washington University is completely unacceptable.

Jon Kay, an undergraduate student at GWU, started the petition.

“Since the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, we have heard from members of our community who have expressed feelings of deep disagreement with this decision,” GWU Provost Christopher Bracey and Georgetown Law School Dean Dayna Matthew wrote via email to the GWU community.

“Justice Thomas has been a consistent critic of the Court’s legal philosophy on substantive due process for many years,” the email stated.

It continued:

Because we steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation, and because debate is an essential part of our university’s academic and educational mission to train future leaders who are prepared to address the world’s most urgent problems, the university will neither terminate Justice Thomas’ employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinions.

“Justice Thomas’ views do not represent the views of either the George Washington University or its Law School,” the email stated. “Additionally, like all faculty members at our university, Justice Thomas has academic freedom and freedom of expression and inquiry.”

Liberal-leaning GWU Law Professor Jonathan Turley thanked his school for not taking against Thomas.

… As stated earlier, I hope that Justice Thomas understands that there are many at GWU who are deeply appreciative of his sharing his time and views with our students. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 28, 2022

“Rather than yield to another cancel campaign, GWU has stood firm on its values of free speech and academic freedom,” he tweeted.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 5427 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“As stated earlier, I hope that Justice Thomas understands that there are many at GWU who are deeply appreciative of his sharing his time and views with our students,” he wrote.

“The GW petition reflects a growing intolerance and orthodoxy that is sweeping across universities,” Turley said in further comments to the Washington Examiner. “It is gratifying to see GW standing firm on free speech and academic freedom. Yet the rising intolerance on America’s campuses will not be halted until faculty and students affirmatively fight for greater diversity of viewpoints and values.”

Share











