DC’s John Paul II Shrine still ‘considering’ future of Rupnik images

The Knights of Columbus who operate the D.C. shrine say they are 'disturbed' by Fr. Rupnik's alleged abuse but still have no definite plans when it comes to removing his artwork.

WASHINGTON D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Knights of Columbus in charge of D.C.’s John Paul II National Shrine are reportedly only “carefully considering” the future of the extensive artwork by alleged serial abuser Fr. Marko Rupnik at the shrine, but have refused to commit to its removal or any definite plans.

In a statement issued to Catholic News Agency (CNA), the Knights of Columbus who both own and operate the John Paul II National Shrine, stated that they are currently “considering” options for the Rupnik artwork which widely adorns the D.C. shrine.

“We are carefully considering the best course of action concerning the art that was installed by the Centro Aletti community here at the shrine,” their emailed statement read.

“The shrine remains committed to carrying out its mission of evangelization through the teachings of St. John Paul II, to which instances of abuse are antithetical,” the Knights of Columbus (KoC) continued, adding that they “are disturbed by these latest developments and continue to pray for those harmed by instances of abuse.”

This comes after the KoC stated in June 2023 that they were “considering” what to do with Rupnik’s images in their chapels – a position which appears to have reached no further conclusion some 9 months later.

LifeSiteNews contacted the KoC about the statement issued to CNA, asking also if there were any plans to remove images. A reply was not given by the time of publication.

The Shrine is heavily adorned with images by disgraced ex-Jesuit Fr. Marko Ivan Rupnik and his Rome-based Centro Aletti art center. The thousands of annual visitors to the Shrine can view his work in the Shrine’s Redemptor Hominis Church along with the Luminous Mysteries Chapel. In addition, Rupnik made his first work in the U.S. at the Knights of Columbus headquarters in Connecticut in 2005.

Amongst the Rupnik images present at the Shrine are those of the Annunciation, and the Adoration of the Magi with Pope John Paul II included with the adoring Magi.

A native of Slovenia, Rupnik is accused of having abused numerous women, and at least one man, in a variety of forms – sexual, spiritual, physical and psychological. The abuse is alleged to have taken place against at least 21 of the 40-strong Loyola Community of religious women, which he co-founded in his native Slovenia. A further 15 alleged victims have come forward since his case became public knowledge in December 2022.

Rupnik’s artwork – while staunchly defended by his supporters, including Pope Pope – has been intimately linked to his alleged abuse.

READ: Former nun details years of ‘satanic’ sex abuse by Jesuit priest Fr. Rupnik

Writing under a pseudonym “Anna” in December 2022, one alleged victim and former member of Rupnik’s Community, stated that “his sexual obsession was not extemporaneous but deeply connected to his conception of art and his theological thinking. Father Marko at first slowly and gently infiltrated my psychological and spiritual world by appealing to my uncertainties and frailties while using my relationship with God to push me to have sexual experiences with him.”

When modelling for Rupnik early in their acquaintance – modelling which involved undoing her blouse – Anna stated that Rupnik kissed her on the mouth on one occasion, stating that this was how he “kissed the altar where he celebrated the Eucharist.”

She added that Rupnik would “request for more and more erotic games in his studio at the Collegio del Gesù in Rome, while painting or after the celebration of the Eucharist or after confession.”

“Anna” has now revealed her true name as Gloria Branciani, and she issued a public call for “justice” alongside another alleged Rupnik victim at a press conference in Rome last month.

READ: Alleged victims of Father Rupnik call for ‘truth and justice’ as answers demanded from Vatican

While the accusations are yet to be judicially proven, Rupnik’s former superior Father Johan Verschueren, S.J. stated that the credibility of the allegations against Rupnik is “very high.” A 150-page dossier has been compiled by the Jesuits regarding alleged abuses committed by Rupnik, dating back to 1985.

The Slovenian Jesuits also stated in January 2023 that they “believe in the sincerity of the nuns and other victims who have spoken out about their suffering and other circumstances regarding emotional, sexual, and spiritual abuse by our confrere.”

In light of the ever-growing scandal surrounding the priest, some English dioceses have committed to remove Rupnik artwork, with the Diocese of Plymouth stating “it would be totally inappropriate to continue to endorse, display, or use any copies of Fr. Marko Rupnik’s artwork in any way.”

But others have taken a different policy, with Rupnik seeing his images promoted by Pope Francis in June 2023 and by the Vatican’ Synod office in September 2023. They still remain in regular use by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, after officials there decided “there was nothing to prevent the continued use of Rupnik’s mosaics.”

Rupnik’s work is also featured on the external facade of the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, prompting widespread calls for them to be removed. Bishop Jean-Marc Micas announced in April 2023 that the images were under review, but stated in February 2024 that a decision had still not been reached since it was a “very, very difficult decision to make.”

Rupnik was also welcomed and incarnated into a Slovenian diocese on his request last fall, with the diocese explaining that it was also “on the basis of the fact that Rupnik had not been [given] any judicial sentence.”

The reticence of the Knights of Columbus to remove the Rupnik images has served as a catalyst for fresh consternation amongst Catholics who appear confounded at the manner in which ecclesial figures have appeared to drag their feet when it comes to taking punitive action regarding Rupnik. Associate editor of The Spectator Damian Thompson wrote “there’s nothing to consider. Start ripping out #Rupnik’s foul mosaics today.”

Such sentiments were shared by catechist and author Deacon Nick Donnelly who penned “What the hell is there to carefully consider? Rupnik’s ‘art’ is part and parcel of his use of demonic sex magic. Anyone with an ounce of Catholic sense would rip down his ‘art’ immediately.”

In addition to the D.C. Shrine and Lourdes, Rupnik’s images are present on a large-scale international sphere, including in the Vatican, in Fatima, and at the Shrine of St. Padre Pio.

Share











