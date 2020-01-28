WATCH: Cdl Burke attended 2020 March for Life, thrilling young people

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The presence of Cardinal Raymond Burke at the 2020 March for Life inspired the dozens of students and young people with whom LifeSite spoke on- and off- camera about the historic event.

“You are the young men and women, many of you born after 1973, [who] are deeply conscious of what abortion, procured abortion, means. And you are acting on that consciousness, which speaks to your own hearts in which God has inscribed his natural law, the first precept of which is to defend and promote human life,” Burked told a packed room of thousands of pro-life young people at the National Pro-Life Summit on Jan. 25, 2020 in Washington D.C. one day after the March for Life.

Young people spoke with LifeSiteNews after the event, stating how much they were inspired and empowered by the Cardinal's presence and his words.

Video captured of Burke at the March for Life, walking among the crowd has already gone viral, being view more than 34,000 times as of this writing.

Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” was playing and the visual of @cardinalrlburke walking to the beat was too good not to record... #MarchForLife #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/4T6uYRw0rT — Elizabeth Westhoff (@ESWesthoff) January 24, 2020

Burke offered a Traditional Latin Mass the morning of the March for Life and then attended the march, which is the world’s largest annual human rights demonstration. The next day, he delivered the invocation at the first-ever National Pro-Life Summit, an expansion of what in previous years was the Students for Life of America (SFLA) conference.

Live Action, Alliance Defending Freedom, and the Heritage Foundation joined SFLA in organizing and sponsoring the National Pro-Life Summit, which sought to cast “a vision for a post-Roe America.” Attendees heard from former NFL Super Bowl champion Matt Birk, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, and a gamut of pro-life experts at whichever “workshop track” they chose: Leadership, Changing Minds, Bioethics, Empowering Women, and Winning Strategies. Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter Charlotte was the keynote speaker.

More young activists were trained in one day at the National Pro-Life Summit than Planned Parenthood trained in an entire year, according to summit organizers and Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report.

Young people also told LifeSiteNews how they were inspired by President Trump's address at the March for Life. He was the first sitting U.S. president to ever attend the March for Life in person. His speech energized pro-life advocates across the country.

“To all the moms here today, we celebrate you and we declare that mothers are heroes,” Trump said to roaring applause. “Your strength, devotion, and drive is what powers our nation. Because of you, our country has been blessed with amazing souls who have changed the course of human history.”

He continued, “We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve. The dreams they will imagine. The masterpieces they will create. The discoveries they will make. But we know this: every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting.”“And above all, we know that every human soul is divine and every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God.”