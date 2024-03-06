Deacon canceled by Archdiocese of San Antonio after big donor harasses his wife

Deacon Gene and his wife Jeannie say they were banished from their beloved parish in San Antonio after they followed what they believed was archdiocesan sexual harassment protocol and hired an attorney.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – After a deacon’s wife reported that she was being sexually harassed by a parishioner, the Archdiocese of San Antonio canceled her husband.

Deacon Gene and his wife Jeannie, who asked that their surname not be published, say that in 2017 they were banished from their beloved parish in San Antonio after they followed what they believed was archdiocesan sexual harassment protocol and hired an attorney.

Gene was soon after stripped of his faculties to minister as a Catholic deacon.

A parishioner, allegedly a doctor who donated significant sums of the money to the parish, got “too cozy with Jean,” Gene told LifeSiteNews in a recent interview.

“It was touching, inappropriate touching, hugging, bringing her in a full embrace where there’s no people around in his house, coming up behind her, massaging her, and things like that,” he stated.

Gene had been friends with the parishioner for 23 years, he said, so he was shocked when the man rebuffed his request to stop touching Jeannie. According to the deacon, the donor said that he liked touching women, that women liked him touching them, and that Gene must accept him “as I am.” Gene told LifeSiteNews that he informed the man their friendship was over.

The matter escalated when the big donor went to the pastor of their parish about the issue. The pastor called Deacon Gene and Jeannie into his office, where he “sneered” at Gene. He was also unsympathetic to Jeannie.

“The pastor rolled his eyes at me and turned his back to me when I tried to discuss it with him,” Jeannie said.

“That’s part of the emotional abuse we went through.”

Even worse, the pastor sent the couple a letter saying that he expected them both to be “best friends” with Jeannie’s harasser and “to fake it till you make it.”

Archbishop García-Siller, they said, never responded to their concerns.

“I wrote a big, long letter to the archbishop, and I never heard a thing,” Jeannie told LifeSiteNews.

“Several times we requested [a] meeting with the archbishop to discuss this because I became the problem. I was the victim, but they made me the problem,” she continued.

“And the bishop would not meet with us.”

RELATED: OUTRAGE: San Antonio archbishop cancels Catholic family business

Matters became even more serious when the couple took at face value the information on the archdiocesan website that they had “every right to hire an attorney.” They hadn’t wanted to, Gene said, and they didn’t want any money from the parish, but they did want “redress.” In response, the diaconate program would no longer speak to Gene, the archdiocese’s attorney sent them a letter banning them from the parish, and Gene was ultimately stripped of his faculties.

“That’s the story,” Gene told LifeSiteNews. “It doesn’t make sense. There’s not a rational basis to this. We came that close … to a mental breakdown.”

Fortunately, their Catholic faith was resilient, and they found refuge at a different Catholic parish. Gene also took up prison chaplaincy, working alongside Fr. Clay Hunt (“the Cowboy Priest”), whom he now lists among his heroes. However, it took the couple years to heal emotionally, he said.

The deacon is one of several Catholics, clergy and lay, who believe that they have been unfairly treated by the Archdiocese of San Antonio. In the last few years, Archbishop García-Siller has suspended Fr. Clay Hunt, “forcibly retired” Fr. David Wagner, refused faculties to Fr. Donald Kloster, and blacklisted a Catholic family’s retreat center, Sanctus Ranch.

LifeSiteNews has reached out to the Archdiocese of San Antonio for comment on Deacon Gene and Jeannie’s story. A spokesperson for the archdiocese said that it “is unable to publicly comment on personnel matters regarding deacons.”

To make your respectful opinions known, please contact Archbishop García-Siller at [email protected] or 210.734.2620.

