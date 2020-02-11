Dead babies hoarded by late abortionist to be given proper burial

SOUTH BEND, February 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The remains of 2,411 aborted babies discovered in the possession of the deceased abortionist Ulrich Klopfer will be buried at an Indiana cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

Klopfer, who operated at the Women’s Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana until his medical license was suspended in 2016, died last September at age 75.

The Sheriff’s Office of Will County, Illinois (where Klopfer had a home) announced in September that a Klopfer family attorney had notified the county coroner’s office of the discovery of thousands of “medically preserved fetal remains” among his property. The next month, even more were found in the trunk of a car owned by Klopfer.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office announced Monday that the remains will receive a memorial service on February 12 at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend. “Attorney General Curtis T. Hill Jr. will offer remarks on behalf of the State of Indiana and will be available following the service to discuss the status of the investigation,” the announcement says.

In addition, Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and Priests for Life have collected and published names for all 2,411 babies, submitted by thousands of pro-lifers, which can be read here.

“Every aborted unborn child deserves to be named and recognized as members of the human family,” Citizens for a Pro-Life Society says. “Let us honor the victims of abortion. Let us pray for their mothers, their fathers, and pray for the conversion of all those who facilitated the killing of the innocent unborn and commit ourselves to end the injustice of abortion.”

Ever since the first discovery, pro-lifers have noted that the story underscores the violence of abortion and the relative lack of scrutiny the abortion industry enjoys in many states. In particular, it has potential ramifications for pro-abortion Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who as mayor of South Bend defended other scandal-plagued abortion centers in the area.

After several days of silence, Buttigieg said last September that the discovery of the first group of bodies was “disturbing” but should not “get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to health care.”

Those wishing to attend the Wednesday service can RSVP and find full details by clicking here.