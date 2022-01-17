‘Deadlier than COVID’: Ontario politician slams Ford gov’t over new lockdowns

‘Ending the lockdown is the single greatest thing we can do for the health and wellbeing of Ontarians,’ said Ontario politician Roman Barber.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – An outspoken Ontario politician has given another fact-laden speech condemning lockdowns and the Canadian government’s role in continually employing the deadly measure.

Just ahead of the one-year anniversary of his expulsion from the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario for publicly rebuking party leader Doug Ford over repeated lockdowns, Independent Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Roman Baber released a fact-filled speech slamming his former party’s leader for implementing yet another lockdown to combat the so-called omicron variant, despite the known and often fatal consequences of the tactic.

Today's press conference, re one year since my letter to Doug Ford, which led to my expulsion from the PC Caucus. "I do not see pleasure in being right about the deadly effect of lockdown. Rather, I plead with @fordnation, just like a year ago today, to end the lockdown" #onpoli pic.twitter.com/8d01MEIyk5 — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) January 14, 2022

“Lockdown is deadlier than COVID. It was this public policy position that led to my removal from the Ontario PC caucus, a year ago tomorrow,” opened Baber in his Friday speech.

“Today, the human toll of lockdown is indisputable. A recent report authored by Deloitte, for the [Canadian Medical Association], concluded that more than 4000 [Canadians] have already died from delays in surgeries,” continued the outspoken politician. “Ontario delayed and cancelled almost 300,000 surgeries and procedures over the first 3 waves of the pandemic … [while] nearly one million less cancer screenings were performed from March 2020 to December 2020 [compared to years prior].”

Continuing in his speech, Baber mentioned that in his original January 15, 2021 statement that led to his ousting from the PC party, he expressed concern that drug overdose deaths were skyrocketing as a result of the isolation inflicted on the population due to lockdowns; a statement which has been confirmed by public health in Ontario, as overdose deaths for those under 50 has been three times that of COVID.

In addition, Baber stated that “According to McMaster’s children hospital, youth admitted to hospital after a suicide attempt tripled over a four-month period in 2020, compared to the previous year,” and a whopping “17 percent of Canadians aged 17 to 24, are seriously contemplating suicide.”

“I do not seek vindication, or see any pleasure in having been right about the deadly effects of lockdowns,” said Baber. “Rather, I plead with Premier Ford, just like I did a year ago today, to end the lockdown[.]”

“Ending the lockdown is the single greatest thing we can do for the health and wellbeing of Ontarians. It’s also important that history judges lockdowns fairly, not only because truth is a virtue, or because of the need for political accountability, but to ensure that groupthink and cancel culture do not drive the response to the next pandemic, or any other issue dealt with by government.”

As mentioned by Baber, the now-obviously deadly impact of lockdowns has been outright ignored by the government of Ontario and leader Doug Ford, who imposed yet another lockdown at the start of the month, citing an increase of cases of the so-called omicron variant.

While Baber was nearly alone in his opposition to lockdowns last year, this year, many have noticed the harms of lockdowns and have also called for the government to cease employing the deadly tactic immediately.

“Enough, Canadians. Enough, Canadian politicos. Enough masks. Enough social gathering limitations. Enough restaurant closures. Enough undermining of social trust. Make the bloody vaccines available to those who want them,” wrote famed psychology professor Dr. Jordan Peterson in a January 10 opinion piece published in the National Post.

“How long are we going to flail about, hiding behind our masks, afraid to send our children (who are in no danger more serious than risk of the flu) to school, charging university students full tuition for tenth-rate online ‘education,’ pitting family member against family member over vaccine policy and, most seriously, compromising the great economic engine upon which our health also depends?” he asked rhetorically.

Peterson answered his own questions saying, “Until we decide not to.”

