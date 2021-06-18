Death rate from variant COVID virus six times higher for vaccinated than unvaccinated, UK health data show

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

LONDON, England, June 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The death rate from the Delta COVID variant is six times higher among those who were fully vaccinated for two weeks or longer than among those who never received a shot, according to data published by Public Health England on Friday.

Twenty-six people died among 4,087 who were fully vaccinated 14 days or more before testing positive for the Delta COVID variant. This equates to a death rate of 0.00636 percent, which is 6.6 times higher than the rate of 0.000957 deaths – or 34 deaths among 35,521 positive Delta cases among the unvaccinated, according to data published in a June 18 report titled “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England, Technical briefing 16.”

Both death rates among the unvaccinated and vaccinated are exceedingly low (less than one percent of all positive tests) for a variant that Public Health England describes as the “dominant variant” in the UK, comprising “91 percent of sequenced cases.”

A risk assessment of the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus published Friday describes it as being more readily spread between people, but it is also described as a variant with “low infection severity.”

Mainstream media have latched onto the possibility that the Delta variant is producing higher hospitalization rates in parts of Scotland and England than the “first wave” of the Alpha variant, but according to the UK public health report, these data are based on “early evidence” and “limited understanding of the clinical course of the disease.”

Higher hospitalization among vaccinated

Since hospitalizations are of concern, fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized in the UK at a higher rate than unvaccinated people. According to most recent technical briefing report, public health data show that 2.0 percent of vaccinated individuals (84 of 4,087) who tested positive for the Delta variant were admitted to hospital (including those tested upon entering the hospital for any other reason) compared with 1.48 percent of unvaccinated individuals (527 of 35,521).

The current data is in keeping with data published last week by England’s public health agency that also showed a six-times greater death rate among the fully vaccinated than the unvaccinated and a hospital admission rate of 2.3 percent among those fully vaccinated at least two weeks earlier compared with just 1.2 percent among the unvaccinated.

Antibody-dependent enhancement?

The higher death and hospital admission rate among the fully vaccinated for variants raises concerns about antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) – an immune phenomenon in which the vaccinated person’s immune system overreacts to wild type virus on exposure causing severe complications and which many vaccine safety advocates have warned about in the past year. ADE blighted previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines and frequently resulted in enhanced lung disease among vaccinated lab animals. It led researchers in 2012 to advise scientists to proceed with “caution” for any human coronavirus vaccines that could lead to enhanced lung disease.