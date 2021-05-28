Death threat with white powder sent to Sen. Rand Paul’s Kentucky home

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky, May 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A large envelope containing a death threat and a suspicious white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul this week, the latest in a string of threats against the Kentucky Republican.

“The person who found the letter called the local sheriff’s office. The USCP (United States Capitol Police) and FBI were also notified. An initial test determined the substance is not dangerous,” U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday, Reuters reports. Capitol police and the FBI are both currently investigating the incident.

Paul’s wife Kelley, who found the envelope, attributed the threat to hatred promoted against the senator from various left-wing voices, most recently songwriter Richard Marx, who tweeted, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” That tweet, which referenced a 2017 assault so severe it required part of his lung to be removed, was deleted by Twitter only after Paul condemned the platform’s failure to do so right away:

I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1 , a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their “empathy and compassion” in their bios. Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the “experts.” We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocate for violence against me and my family! https://t.co/WhTtswUI91 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

Paul, who for the past year has been a leading voice against COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates and economic lockdowns, as well as a critic of White House COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, is no stranger to left-wing threats of violence.

In 2018, a former staffer to Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested and charged for posting the home addresses and personal phone numbers of Paul and other GOP senators online. That year, Paul was also one of multiple GOP lawmakers chased and screamed at by anti-Kavanaugh protesters at Reagan National Airport; and a man was arrested for threatening to kill Paul’s family with an ax. Last August, left-wing protesters swarmed Paul as he was leaving the White House, chasing him and his wife back to their hotel while trying to break through the police guarding the couple from violence.