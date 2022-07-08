Deaths due to ‘unknown causes’ in Alberta skyrocketed in 2021

Over 1,400 more people died of 'unknown causes' in Alberta than of COVID during the height of the so-called pandemic in 2021.

ALBERTA (LifeSiteNews) – New data out of the Canadian province of Alberta shows that the number of deaths attributed to “ill-defined and unknown causes” in 2021 was double that of 2020 and over six times that of 2019.

The official government data, published by Service Alberta on June 30, specified that the “ill-defined and unknown causes of mortality” category was the leading cause of death in 2021, accounting for a whopping 3,362 deaths. In 2020 and 2019, the number of deaths in that same category were just 1,464 and 522 respectively.

Despite the COVID hysteria perpetuated by the government and mainstream media, leading to the implementation of a vaccine passport system and lockdowns in Alberta, deaths by “unknown causes” outpaced coronavirus deaths by 1,412.

In fact, COVID ranked third on the list during the height of the so-called pandemic, behind both “unknown causes” and “organic dementia.”

Doctors seem largely unsure of what is causing the increase in mysterious deaths, with Dr. Daniel Gregson, an associate professor in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, telling CTV News that the problem is likely “multifactorial.”

In his list of factors, Gregson pointed to post-COVID complications and delayed access to healthcare as possible explanations.

Many however, have pointed to the mass administration of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines as a more likely explanation, given the millions of injuries and thousands of deaths reported following reception of the jabs.

“’Unknown.’ Imagine reporting that with a straight face. You’re either shockingly incurious — which is quite a possibility for legacy journalists — or you know exactly what’s going on, but you know you’re not allowed to talk about it,” posted Rebel News founder Ezra Levant, referencing the fact that the CTV News coverage of the data made no mention of the possible link between unexplained death and mass experimental injection.

“Unknown or unreported? We all know what’s causing it, just come out and say it,” wrote another user.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, other parts of the world have also experienced an uptick in non-COVID related deaths since the onset of the COVID-19 so-called pandemic.

In the U.K. for example, tens of thousands of non-COVID “excess deaths” have been reported in recent months, leading many to speculate whether the vaccine is a causal factor.

A recent paper by BMJ editor Dr. Peter Doshi found that roughly one in 800 people who received a COVID vaccine experienced a serious adverse effect. With similar figures being reported in Germany, Israel, and the United States, and while the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, many remain concerned the jabs have done more harm than good.

