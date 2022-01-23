News

Thousands march against forced vaccines in Washington, DC

The 'Defeat the Mandates' march brought together Americans of many backgrounds.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Mothers from California, fathers from New York, and thousands of Americans from around the country came to Washington, D.C. with one voice to let elected officials and unelected bureaucrats know that they are fed up with mandates attempting to force them to take COVID-19 injections. And as LifeSite’s Jim Hale reports, contrary to the mainstream media narrative, the racially and politically diverse crowd did not come to threaten violence or riot.

