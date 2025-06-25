Delaware governor signs order protecting transgender surgeries, drugs for children

Governor Matt Meyer’s executive order shields from other states’ laws those who facilitate mutilating transgender surgeries and dangerous hormone treatments for minors.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Democrat governor of Delaware signed an executive order establishing the state as a refuge for those who undergo and facilitate mutilating transgender surgeries and dangerous hormone treatment, including minors.

Governor Matt Meyer on Friday signed Executive Order 11, which makes Delaware a “shield state” for providers of transgender interventions, “prohibiting state agencies from cooperating with investigations, subpoenas, or legal actions initiated in other states against individuals or providers involved” in such so-called “care,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Meyer’s move closely follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision upholding Tennessee’s law protecting minors from undergoing so-called “gender transitions,” including surgeries and puberty blocking or cross-sex hormone drugs for children under age 18.

At least 14 other states and Washington, D.C. have passed laws similar to Delaware’s aimed at rendering transgender “care” providers immune from the laws of other states banning “trans” hormones and surgeries for minors.

LifeSiteNews has published an interactive map tracking the growing number of states restricting dangerous transgender surgeries and drugs, particularly for children.

Contrary to the common belief and claim of Cora Castle, chair of the Delaware LGBTQ+ Commission, that transgender interventions are “lifesaving,” these devastating practices, which include puberty-blocking drugs, synthetic hormones, and irreversible surgeries, can sterilize children and lead to serious and life-threatening side effects such as cardiovascular disease, bone density loss, and emotional problems.

A recent study found that “transgender” males have a mortality rate 51 percent higher than that of the general population, and a 2023 study that found that all gender-confused individuals who undergo cross-sex hormones were at significantly increased risk for a range of deadly cardiovascular conditions, including strokes, heart attacks, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol levels.

Despite their massive risks, transgender interventions for children have exploded in popularity in recent years as LGBT ideology has increasingly permeated American culture.

Since 2007, hundreds of pediatric “gender clinics” have sprung up around the country to facilitate the mutilation of children with confusion about their sex, even offering them hysterectomies and genital procedures.

In response, upon his second term, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning federal funds to health entities that transition minors. Since Trump signed the order, many medical associations have announced an end to the dangerous practice of irreversible transitioning minors.

