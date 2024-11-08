Delaware LGBT activist wins House race to become first ‘transgender’ member of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – While the 2024 election results were overwhelmingly positive for Republicans across the country, left-wing activists are taking solace in a handful of individual wins, among them the “historic” election of Delaware’s Sarah McBride as the first “transgender” member of the U.S. Congress.

McBride, a man who “identifies” as a woman, defeated the Republican nominee, state police officer and construction company owner John Whalen III for Delaware’s At-Large Congressional District by 57.9% to 42.1% on Tuesday.

“Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our families, that ensures that housing and health care are available to everyone and that this is a democracy that is big enough for all of us,” he declared, Fox News reported.

A longtime activist for several LGBT groups, McBride was first elected to the Delaware State Senate in 2020 in another first for the nation. He had previously worked for late presidential son Beau Biden’s Delaware Attorney General campaign and later the two worked together to pass the state’s Gender Identity Non-Discrimination Act of 2013, which mandated “gender identity” accommodation in a broad range of public and private settings.

Whalen’s challenge was always a longshot in Delaware, a solidly blue state that has not voted for a Republican president since 1988.

But while the Diamond State was ideally situated to give LGBT activists a victory to focus on, exit polling indicates that Democrats can expect similar nationwide losses as long as they continue catering to them. One data set highlighted on X by writer Ryan James Girdusky found that the third-biggest reason voters rejected Democrat nominee Kamala Harris was because they thought she was “focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class.”

Share











