Dem governors ignore CDC dropping 14-day quarantine recommendation for out-of-state travelers

PETITION: No to radical mandatory mask mandates! Sign the petition here.

ATLANTA, Georgia, August 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― The Center for Disease Control has dropped its recommendation that travelers coming from out-of-state or overseas quarantine for two weeks, but liberal American states have not followed suit.

Fox News reported that the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut had not commented on the CDC’s change of heart on the subject. Although the CDC dropped the recommendation on Friday, all three states still require travelers coming from several states and territories to quarantine for 14 days. The three states have collaborated on a joint quarantine since late June.

On Tuesday, however, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut dropped five states from the quarantine list while adding Guam. Now those travelling to the tri-state area from Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana have freedom of movement.

The current restricted list for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut is Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, the Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin.

According to New York’s NBC Channel 4, New York is levying a heavy fine on travelers who do not isolate. Those who come into the state are fined $2,000 if they do not fill in a contact form. There are police spot checks on the highways for travelers. Hotels also must get visitors to fill in contact forms. Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order last week requiring hotels to refuse rooms to guests who won’t fill in the form. The governor has also indicated that COVID-19 testing centers will be set up at the JFK and LaGuardia airports.

The combined lockdown and quarantine have dealt a punishing blow to New York’s economy. In July Marketwatch reported that in 2019 tourism was “a $70 billion industry that brought a record 67 million tourists to New York City.”