Dem politician cheers lunatic’s boast to spread coronavirus at Trump MAGA rallies

DENVER, Colorado, March 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrat Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca has been urged to resign after she enthusiastically supported a tweet suggesting that liberals infected with the coronavirus attend Make America Great Again rallies in order to contaminate Trump supporters.

CdeBaca, who describes herself as a Democratic Socialist, exclaimed, “#solidarity Yaaas!!” as she retweeted a posting which read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

“Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they [sic] if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible,” tweeted Ryan Saavedra.

“She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” he added.

Although the original Tweet has since been deleted, CdeBaca has not retracted her words, telling local media outlet Denver7, “I wouldn’t say I regret [it].”

“I think that what we are failing to recognize [is]… this is a tool, this is a tactic to undermine Democratic Socialists,” she continued, “to undermine this movement that is really happening across the country at different levels of government.”

The Colorado Republican Party quickly called for the councilwoman’s resignation.

“Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting,” said State GOP Executive Director Lx Fangonilo. “There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement.”

The backlash on social media has also been fierce.

Ian Miles Cheong, managing editor of Human Events, suggested that CdeBaca apparently wants to use the coronavirus as “a weapon” against Trump supporters.

JD Rucker, Editor-in-Chief of the NOQ Report, said, “Even in this polarized political atmosphere, under no circumstances should anyone wish the coronavirus to infect opposition supporters.”

“There is no justification for this whatsoever,” continued Rucker. “Democrats should disavow Candi CdeBaca immediately.”

Benny Johnson, Chief Creative Officer for Turning Point USA, said that CdeBaca’s endorsement of the deliberate spread of the coronavirus is “sick,” and encouraged his Twitter followers to demand her resignation.

Other Twitter users were equally critical.

