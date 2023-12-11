Democrat who opposes abortion releases ad showing ‘gut-wrenching’ late-term aborted babies

‘This effort is part of the campaign’s strategy to engage voters on the atrocity of later abortion during the 2024 presidential election,’ Terrisa Bukovinac’s campaign team wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Democrat who opposes abortion and is challenging Joe Biden for the 2024 nomination will begin running an ad designed to “expose the brutality of abortion” tonight on NBC during The Jimmy Fallon Show.

Terrisa Bukovinac’s ad will run in the Boston/New Hampshire market. She is on the ballot for the 2024 New Hampshire primary on January 23.

“The 30-second TV ads show in gruesome detail the gut-wrenching remains of five babies killed by later abortion, featuring footage captured by Bukovinac when she recovered the remains last year outside an all term abortion business in Washington DC,” her campaign stated in a news release.

Bukovinac and other activists reportedly recovered 115 aborted babies, and the rest were buried. The five babies were “extremely late term.”

“This effort is part of the campaign’s strategy to engage voters on the atrocity of later abortion during the 2024 presidential election by embracing the power of visual storytelling to expose the brutality of abortion,” the campaign team wrote. “The ad condemns the Biden administration and the Democratic party’s extreme, out-of-touch abortion platform, which stands at odds with 30% of Democrats.”

Bukovinac said she wants to “disrupt the consciences of the American people, particularly leftists who are complicit in abortion by supporting pro-abortion candidates,” and force the Democratic Party to acknowledge liberals like her who oppose abortion.

“The right to life must be protected at every age, everywhere, and that is why I am on the ballot as a presidential candidate—to be a voice for the innocent and oppressed and rekindle the debate inside the Democratic Party,” she stated in her news release.

Bukovinac is an atheist who otherwise supports the Democratic Party’s agenda. “For nearly a decade she has worked through a secular & democratic socialist framework to address the tragedy of abortion violence on demand in America,” her campaign website states.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, Bukovinac supports “expanding LGBTQ adoption and foster programs,” “comprehensive sex education,” “healthcare equity,” environmental regulations, “criminal justice reform,” and death penalty abolition.

She founded Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising and also is the former president of Democrats for Life of America.

