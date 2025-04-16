Democrat admits 75 House members meet weekly with attorneys general to target Trump

While outlining a plan to ‘resist’ Trump, Rep. Friedman (D-CA) revealed that congressmen meet to discuss ‘legal strategy’ against the president’s administration.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Democrat Congresswoman admitted on Monday that 75 members of the U.S. House of Representatives meet weekly with attorneys general to discuss “legal strategy” against Donald Trump’s administration.

“Every single week we have a litigation working group, where a large group of us, I’m talking 75 members of the House, sit down every single week with the AGs to talk about legal strategy,” said Rep. Laura Friedman (D-CA) during a town hall meeting in Los Angeles.

“This is all going on, every single week behind the scenes. It is non-stop. Non-stop discussion of bills and legislation…non-stop being on social media as much as we can without being throttled,” Friedman continued.

The revelation was part of Friedman’s outline of her plan to “resist” the Trump administration, which also included “fighting in the courts.” She stressed that the lawsuits against Trump’s policies are “incredibly important.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham decried the coordinated effort by Congressmen and AGs to “target Trump” as “organized political warfare.”

A Democrat just admitted they meet weekly with AGs to target Trump. This isn’t oversight. It’s organized political warfare. pic.twitter.com/YVjd69klBA — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 15, 2025

The Gateway Pundit called upon Republican congressmen to “launch an immediate investigation into this ‘litigation working group’ and demand transparency about who’s involved, what they’re planning, and how deep this collusion goes.”

The news outlet pointed out that Democrat AGs have already filed “politically motivated” lawsuits against Trump and his allies.

“It’s time to call this what it is: a scandal. House Democrats must be held accountable for this blatant abuse of power,” wrote the Pundit.

Share











