On Roe anniversary, 2020 Dems promise: We’ll appoint pro-abort judges, make you pay for abortions

January 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The contenders for the Democrat presidential nomination commemorated the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this week with an array of statements declaring their support for the “right” to abortion and promising a variety of policies to insulate it further in federal law.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg all declared their intentions to enshrine Roe in federal statutes, which would significantly restrict individual states’ ability to protect life and regulate abortion within their borders:

47 years ago today, #RoevWade recognized a woman's constitutional right to choose — but that right is under attack across the country. We must codify Roe into law and fight back against any state laws that violate it. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2020

The right to an abortion is a fundamental right.



Our administration will codify abortion rights into federal law, pass Medicare for All which repeals the Hyde Amendment, and only appoint judges who will defend #RoevWade. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court decided Roe v Wade.



47 years later, there are still coordinated attacks, particularly in state legislatures, on women's health. We will fight attempts to turn back the clock, and we will codify Roe into law. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 22, 2020

47 years after Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to reproductive freedom—the access to a safe and legal abortion—is still under systemic attack. As president, I will never let a state or a jury or any politician in Washington take that right away. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 22, 2020

The exact form such legislation would take remains to be seen, but pro-abortion activists have long advocated that Congress pass the Freedom of Choice Act (FOCA) and Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would federally nullify a broad range of pro-life measures and forbid states from enacting even modest abortion restrictions.

Biden has also said he would direct the Justice Department to “do everything in its power” to block state pro-life laws, including parental notification requirements, ultrasound laws, and waiting periods. Meanwhile, Sanders has threatened that he would “use the Department of Justice to go after those states” that restrict abortion “in every way that I legally can.” Every Democrat candidate has also pledged to nominate pro-abortion judges to the Supreme Court and federal bench.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren declared that the country would never “go back to a world of back-alley abortions,” complete with a video of her claiming that America suffered an epidemic of women’s deaths before Roe:

On the 47th anniversary of #RoevWade, let me be clear: we will not go back to a world of back-alley abortions. Not now, not ever. #RoeIRL pic.twitter.com/LwNP2fm7oA — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 22, 2020

In fact, ex-Planned Parenthood director Mary Calderon estimated in 1960 that 90 percent of illegal abortions were committed by licensed physicians. Former Planned Parenthood and Centers for Disease Control statistician Dr. Christopher Tietze and NARAL co-founder turned pro-life activist Dr. Bernard Nathanson admitted that the abortion lobby dramatically exaggerated the number of pre-Roe maternal deaths for political gain. And to the extent that there was any decline in abortion-related maternal deaths, FactCheck.org found the “best available evidence” shows it began before states started legalizing abortion, and was largely due to the invention of new drugs.

Biden remains the frontrunner in the 2020 Democrat primary field, followed by Sanders and Warren.