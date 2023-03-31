Democrat claims trans community in ‘fight’ for ‘existence’ after gender-confused woman kills Christian kids

Rep. Katherine Clark was far from alone in making tone-deaf comments after the horrific massacre of Christian children and staff members by a transgender-identifying woman in Nashville.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Just days after a transgender-identifying woman carried out a horrific shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee, a Democratic congresswoman spoke out to “honor” the transgender “community,” which she claimed “is being forced to fight for its very existence.”

Massachusetts Democratic minority whip Katherine Clark made the remarks on the House floor Wednesday, just two days after 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a woman who reportedly “identified” as a man, shot and killed three nine-year-old children and three staff members at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

While the killer’s manifesto has not yet been released, Nashville police suggested there was reason to believe that her reported transgender identity played a role in her decision to target the Christian school.

Regardless of the recent carnage at the hands of a transgender-identifying individual, Rep. Clark took time Monday to recognize “Trans Day of Visibility” and “honor of a community that is being forced to fight for its very existence,” adding that “trans voices” should “be heard — not silenced and not criminalized.”

“I rise in honor of trans joy that deserves to be celebrated – not eradicated,” she said, going on to characterize Republican-led initiatives that confront transgender ideology by banning mutilating surgeries and drugs for minors, as well as sexually explicit performances and curricula for schoolchildren, as standing “against our most basic American values.”

According to Clark, whose 23-year-old gender-confused son was recently arrested in Boston during an Antifa riot after allegedly assaulting an officer, moves to protect children from gender ideology and its harmful physical and psychological effects amount to a “vicious crusade on our kids.”

The Massachusetts Democrat ended with a call to “reject the forces of opposition and bigotry” and instead “celebrate the bravery and beauty of our trans community.”

Clark wasn’t the only Democrat to come out with a tone-deaf message in the wake of the brutal massacre of Christian schoolchildren and staff-members by a transgender shooter.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was roundly criticized by conservatives for suggesting in a press briefing soon after the killings that the “trans community” is “under attack right now” in response to a question about Republican legislation protecting kids from transgender ideology.

Meanwhile, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary submitted her resignation after posting a meme about killing opponents of transgender ideology on the same day of the school shooting.

The posted image showed a woman holding two guns with the caption: “Us when we see transphobes.”

