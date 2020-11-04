Democrat comedian reposts infamous photo of severed Trump head

BEL AIR, California, November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A television star has republished a notorious photograph depicting herself holding the bloody head of a murdered Donald Trump by the hair.

Comedian Kathy Griffin posted the gruesome photograph on Twitter very early this morning as live coverage of the American elections continued. Twitter allowed the photograph to remain, adding just a warning that it “contains sensitive content.”

Griffin first posted the shot on May 30, 2017. After public outrage, she took down the photo the same day and published a video of herself saying, "I sincerely apologize. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it."

This apology is no longer available on Twitter.

Neither President Trump nor the First Lady accepted Griffin’s apology. Trump tweeted that the image was “sick” and hard for his children.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” the President wrote on May 31.

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

CNN fired the comedian from its New Year’s Eve show.

Griffin has over 2 million Twitter followers, and today many of her readers praised her for re-posting the image. Others warned her not to take it down “this time” or told her she should never have apologized or removed it.

A few critics compared her image to the snuff photographs favored by Islamist terrorist groups.

Griffin also attracted public attention in January 2019 when she called for the doxxing of the teenagers from Covington Catholic High School.

“Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these f***ers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again,” Griffin tweeted.

She also called for “stories from people who can identify them and vouch for their identity.” In addition, the comedian tweeted then deleted a false claim that an “OK” hand gesture at a Covington basketball game was actually a Nazi hand sign.

Griffin was subsequently sued by the families of six of the Covington boys.