Democrat congressman recants after calling for Trump to be ‘eliminated’

Congressman Daniel Goldman made the controversial comments on MSNBC, saying it was Trump's 'dangerous' rhetoric that justified the need to eliminate the former president.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former President Donald Trump “has to be eliminated,” a leftist Democratic New York Congressman said recently due to his “dangerous” “rhetoric.” He later walked back the statement.

Congressman Daniel Goldman began his comments on Inside with Jen Psaki by criticizing Republicans and “tensions” on Capitol Hill. Psaki is the former press secretary for President Joe Biden and she now hosts a show on MSNBC. Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss jeans fortune, used his fame from serving as an attorney working to impeach Trump in 2020 to win office in 2022.

Psaki asked Goldman to responded to audio of Trump saying he wanted to go to the Capitol on January 6, 2021 “to stop the problem,” presumably referring to the chaos ensuing on that day. Under Goldman’s analysis, Trump’s comments on January 6, 2021 (despite telling people to march peacefully) were tantamount to incitement to violence. Goldman, a former prosecutor, said Trump’s comments could be used in a courtroom against the former president.

“Well look, he says ‘I would be well received,’ because he knows that the people who were there are his supporters, who he riled up and incited to invade and riot at the Capitol and try to disrupt the proper counting of the Electoral College votes,” he said. Trump’s comments put him into a “bigger criminal hole.”

“His rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous. And we saw what happened on January 6 when he uses inflammatory rhetoric. Now, his recent Truth Social is incredibly, incredibly scary for anyone that might be trying to work in government, ” Goldman said.

“It is just unquestionable at this point that that man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit. He is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated,” Goldman said.

Fresh off criticizing Trump for his “rhetoric,” Goldman apologized for his comments.

“Yesterday on TV, I mistakenly used the wrong word to express the importance for America that Donald Trump doesn’t become President again,” Goldman wrote on X. “While he must be defeated, I certainly wish no harm to him and do not condone political violence. I apologize for the poor choice of words.”

Goldman’s original comments drew criticism. “In the least, Goldman should be investigated by the Secret Service for this threat,” Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton wrote.

“If a Republican went on TV and said that a Democrat presidential candidate needed to be ‘eliminated’ they’d be raided by the FBI within hours. Donald Trump is facing half a millennia in prison for saying people should ‘fight,'” Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk stated. “Instead, Dan Goldman alludes to the assassination of Donald Trump and does so with zero consequences and zero fear of any consequences. Democrats have tried every trick in the book to take out Donald Trump, and he’s more popular than ever.”

The inflammatory rhetoric comes at a time when conservatives, including Trump, pro-lifers, and Catholics are under regular attack. Pro-life groups and pregnancy resource centers have repeatedly been attacked by pro-abortion activists, while peaceful pro-life dads have had guns drawn on them during early morning raids over minor charges.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has also targeted parents and citizens who speak out against racial and sexual content in public schools and libraries. Several FBI field offices were also involved in efforts to spy on Latin Mass churches.

Biden’s DOJ has also looked the other way as leftists conducted likely illegal protests outside of the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices in an attempt to get them to uphold Roe v. Wade. One leftist even traveled from California to try to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

