News

Democrat congresswoman appears to suggest pedophilia is an ‘identity’

The Democrat congresswoman said terms like 'groomer' and 'pedophile' allege 'that a person is criminal, somehow, and engaged in criminal acts, merely because of their identity.'
Featured Image
Katie Porter (D-CA)MSNBC / YouTube

Doug
Mainwaring
Doug Mainwaring
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — A member of Congress used her platform during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing to weaken the definition of pedophile by stating that it’s an identity rather than descriptive of both a heinous condition and criminal act. 

While questioning the president of Washington, D.C.’s LGBTQ+ lobbying powerhouse, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) said that use of the terms “groomer” and “pedophile” on social media allege “that a person is criminal, somehow, and engaged in criminal acts, merely because of their identity, their sexual orientation, their gender identity.” 

In a video clip circulating on social media, Porter came across as sympathetic to those who identify as “pedophiles,” while not mentioning the plight of kids subject to those who use grooming tactics to sexualize children. 

“According to California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter, pedophilia isn’t a crime — it’s an ‘identity,’” noted social media influencer, Ian Miles Cheong, who posted the video clip. 

The congresswoman’s infelicitous comments came during a hearing which sought to link right-wing rhetoric as a contributing factor to the November, 2022 shooting at Club Q, an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.   

“These actions are the culmination of years of anti-LGBTQI extremism that began in state houses across the country and spread to social media platforms before boiling over into the communities where we reside,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who chaired the committee hearing, in her opening statement. “These hateful pieces of legislation have fueled a dangerous rise in extreme anti-LGBTQI rhetoric.” 

Pro-LGBT neo-Marxist politicians, individuals and organizations such as HRC have long tried to control the national narrative concerning what conservatives see as the exploitation and destruction of childhood innocence by introducing transgenderism and homosexuality to young kids through public and private school curriculums and policies, libraries, and social media 

In recent years there has been a push to drop the word “pedophile” from common usage and replace it with “Minor attracted person” in order to make such persons seem less menacing.  

Following the Club Q shooting which killed five and injured nineteen, public figures, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins, and New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, as well as HRC, suggested the attack was the result of “hateful” rhetoric about LGBT issues. 

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...