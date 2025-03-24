Democrat congresswoman calls for Elon Musk to be ‘taken down’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made inflammatory comments against Elon Musk as his Tesla vehicles are being set on fire across the country.

(LifeSiteNews) — Democrat congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently called for Elon Musk, who leads the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to be “taken down.”

“I am truly here for very selfish reasons. Starting with March 29, it’s my birthday. And all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” said Crockett, who sits on the House DOGE Subcommittee, during an anti-Musk virtual rally.

Crockett’s comments were made in support of the Tesla Takedown movement, a self-described “peaceful protest” movement that aims to financially hurt Musk’s auto and energy company Tesla. As the movement has gained momentum, Tesla cars and charging stations have been set ablaze and Tesla showrooms have been attacked across the country in places like Seattle, Las Vegas, Colorado, and South Carolina.

The congresswoman was warned by Attorney General Pam Bondi on Fox News to “tread very carefully,” and chastised her for making the ambiguous comments as a public official.

Crockett was also slammed by political commentators for making the inflammatory statement while Tesla facilities and vehicles are being attacked with Molotov cocktails.

“What do you want really, lady,” questioned Dave Rubin during his Friday Rubin Report. “And you say that as the Teslas are being blown up, as they’re putting graffiti and swastikas on random Teslas and going after the charger stations and breaking windows.”

Rubin asserted that such violence is due to the fact that people like Crockett are portraying DOGE’s audit of government spending as a “bad thing.”

Crockett later publicly clarified that she did not mean to call for violence.

“I participated in a Tesla Takedown, that is the name of the website. This is a non-violent protest that they’re calling for,” she said during a Sunday MSNBC appearance, without mentioning the recent string of Tesla attacks across the U.S.

“I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever,” she told MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports.

Musk revealed in February that he is “getting a lot of death threats” for his work with DOGE, and defended the streamlining of the federal government as essential to the survival of the country.

“If we don’t do this, America will go bankrupt,” he emphasized. “That’s why it has to be done.”

Share











