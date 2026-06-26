Democrat Delaware governor signs law to protect LGBT ‘parentage,’ remove terms ‘mother,’ ‘father’

Delaware’s radical law ‘removes gendered terms’ for the family and allows a ‘de facto parent’ to become a child’s legal parent without a link by marriage or biology, among other provisions.

DOVER (LifeSiteNews) – Delaware Democrat Gov. Matt Meyer signed a new law aimed at strengthening homosexual and gender-confused individuals’ access to surrogacy and embryo-destructive in vitro fertilization (IVF), while removing gender-specific terms for mothers and fathers from scores of state statutes.

Senate Bill 250 adopts updates to the Uniform Parentage Act defining laws pertaining to various aspects of parenthood. It “removes gendered terms throughout this Act to ensure equal treatment of children born to same-sex couples” and also provides “for the establishment of a de facto parent as a legal parent of a child” (“one who functions as a parent to the child but is unconnected through biology or marriage”), including the homosexual “partner” of a child’s parent.

Moreover, the law updates the “assisted reproduction provisions of Delaware’s parentage law” and “surrogacy provisions of Delaware’s parentage law to reflect recent scientific, legal, and cultural developments in surrogacy practice”; and “adopts requirements and procedures regarding access to non-identifying medical history and identifying information regarding gamete providers by children born through assisted reproduction and their parents.”

“Today, we celebrate a victory for all children and families in Delaware,” declared Jordan Wilson, executive director of the LGBT activist group COLAGE (Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere). “By modernizing its laws to better reflect and protect today’s families, Delaware has set an example for states across the country.”

The new law furthers society’s reorientation of marriage and parenthood away from the needs of children and toward the desires of adults, particularly those who identify as homosexual or “transgender.”

READ: Homosexual men convicted of abuse and murder in adopted toddler’s death

A substantial amount of social science literature supports the truth that children are best served by homes with both a mother and a father, as each sex brings unique strengths and emphases to parenting, which complement one another; and gives children a positive role model of their own sex as well as helping them to understand and relate to the opposite sex. By contrast, a homosexual male “couple” would by definition lack a mother, and a lesbian “couple” would be unable to provide a father.

Yet conservatives and pro-family advocates warn that left-wing politicians’ dedication to LGBT ideology has come at the cost of a wide array of harms, not only to the physical and mental health of confused individuals but also to the rights, health, and safety of those who disagree, such as parents denied a say in their children’s upbringing or even knowledge of their trauma; girls and women forced to share intimate facilities with males, female athletes forced to compete against biological males with natural physical advantages, and individuals forced to affirm false sexual identities in violation of their consciences, scientific fact, and/or their religious beliefs lest they risk firing and other consequences.

In addition to conventional adoption, homosexuals rely on highly controversial practices such as IVF and surrogacy to obtain children.

The IVF process entails the conscious creation of scores of “excess” embryonic humans only to be killed and human lives being treated like commodities to be bartered over. It has been estimated that more than a million embryos are frozen in storage in the United States following IVF, and that as many as 93 percent of all embryos created through IVF are eventually destroyed. A 2019 NBC News profile of Florida IVF practitioner Craig Sweet acknowledged that his practice has discarded or abandoned approximately a third of the embryos it places in cold storage.

Yet the political lines of the issue were blurred in 2024 after the Alabama Supreme Court ruling. Most national Republicans rushed to declare their support for IVF (with just a handful of exceptions). Leading the charge was President Donald Trump, who cast himself as a “leader on fertilization” and even promised to enact a new federal entitlement to IVF, whether through direct subsidy or insurance mandate (though he also suggested he would support religious exemptions to the latter).

The White House eventually backed away from the idea of mandating IVF, but said that it still wanted to find a way to deliver on Trump’s campaign pledge. Last October, Trump announced he had struck a deal to reduce IVF costs and increase IVF “access” by (among other actions on lower prices for fertility drugs) by creating a new benefit option specifically covering IVF and other assisted reproductive practices for employers to offer their employees.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have introduced legislation to crack down on the largely-unregulated surrogacy industry, which lacks even the basic safeguards found in the adoption process, enabling horror stories such as the case of Brandon Mitchell, a Tier 1 sex offender in Pennsylvania, convicted of “sexual abuse of children” and “possession of child pornography,” who was nonetheless able to obtain a baby boy with his “husband” through surrogacy.

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