Democrat lawmaker says she was sterilized to avoid getting ‘pregnant in Trump’s America’

36-year-old Michigan Democrat state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky told a crowd at an anti-Trump rally this week that she 'opted for voluntary sterilization' two weeks ago because she is 'uncertain' she would be able to 'access contraception in the future.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Democrat lawmaker from Michigan announced that she sterilized herself so that she would “never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America.”

On Wednesday, Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) spoke to a crowd gathered for an anti-Trump protest outside the Michigan Capitol. Michigan Advance reports that she said the following: “Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America.”

“I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she stated.

Pohutsky has said she is bisexual and describes herself as a “progressive Democrat.” She chairs the “Michigan Progressive Women’s Caucus” and is known for her radical pro-abortion stance.

In a video in which she addressed left-wing voters, she stressed that she is “immensely grateful for all of the work that has gone into advancing abortion rights.”

She also noted that they expanded the “right” to abortion in the state legislature and announced that she would try to implement more pro-abortion policies.

NEW: Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky says she has sterilized herself thanks to President Donald Trump. The pro-abortion advocate (as seen below) says she refuses to be treated like “currency,” which is why she sterilized herself. “Just under two weeks ago, I underwent… pic.twitter.com/89VrtN5qGT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 6, 2025

Brad Paquette, a member of the Michigan House of Representatives, said that Pohutsky “has been on a crusade to enable abortion of unborn babies up until birth since we entered the legislature together 6 years ago.”

“She very well knows that President Trump can not take away her ability to abort her unborn baby here in Michigan.”

“Publicly announcing the destruction of her reproductive system to further misinformation for political gain must be condemned by all,” he added.

“In no way should any political leader promote self harm, especially to promote blatant falsehoods,” Paquette concluded.

Trump has said that he wants to leave abortion regulation to the states and not impose a federal abortion ban. Michigan currently allows abortion up to birth with no limits after a constitutional amendment was passed by voters in 2022.

Share











