Democrat mega donor gives $250k to boost Nikki Haley’s campaign and ‘defeat Trump’

(LifeSiteNews) — A major Democratic donor is looking to help Nikki Haley boost sagging poll numbers ahead of the Iowa caucus on January 15, 2024.

Billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman made the $250,000 donation following the call by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to help get Haley ahead of Donald Trump and the other candidates. Dimon wants Biden elected president in 2024. Haley is currently polling around 15% in Iowa.

The New York Times first reported Hoffman made the donation to SFA Fund, a super PAC supporting Haley.

The former ambassador under Trump has gained interested from liberal Republicans and Democrats as their preferred alternative to Trump. Some wealthy liberal Republicans were previously lining up behind South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who has since dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

“In the 2024 election, I will enthusiastically vote for Joe Biden,” Hoffman explained yesterday on LinkedIn, following the news reports.

He wrote:

While I am a staunch supporter of Biden and hope he will win a second term, I also provided financial support to Nikki Haley’s super PAC even though some polls show Haley doing better than Trump in a general election against Biden. I did so because my first priority is American democracy and the integrity of our legal system. That means my first priority is to defeat Trump, and the primary is the first of two chances to do so. Sadly, if Trump is the nominee, he will have a coin-flip chance of winning. As the nominee, Trump will get loyal support from the massive national Republican apparatus, and billions of dollars of financial support. His campaign will be a campaign against American democracy and our rule of law system. And, as in 2016 and 2020, the election will be decided by a few tens of thousands of votes in states such as Arizona, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

While Hoffman disagrees “with a wide swath of her policy views” and said she “would not be as good for America as Joe Biden,” he claimed that “America would survive her administration.”

“If America is to avoid another Trump presidency, it will be because Trump loses an election next year,” Hoffman wrote. “If he is to lose, it will either be to Nikki Haley in the primary, or Joe Biden in the general. I have invested in the Stand for America PAC supporting Nikki Haley because I agree with Jamie Dimon’s recent comments that Democrats should support Haley in the primary and Biden in the general election.”

“If you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you to help Nikki Haley, too. Give them a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump,” Dimon said in late November at the New York Times‘ Dealbook Summit, an annual meeting of corporate and political leaders.

Haley has likely drawn interest from liberal corporate leaders due to her unwillingness to support federal pro-life laws as well as her support for an interventionist foreign policy.

She recently said that anonymous social media accounts are a “national security threat” before quickly walking back the comments back after outrage.

