Democrat NYC mayor admits need to ‘modify’ sanctuary city law amid illegal immigrant violence

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – In the latest sign of how desperate local Democrat officials are to alleviate the consequences of their own immigration policies, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now suggesting it may be time to modify the Big Apple’s status as a sanctuary city.

“We should not be allowing people who are repeatedly committing crimes to remain here and we cannot collaborate with ICE in the process,” Adams said Monday, the Daily Wire reported. “Those who are committing crimes, we need to modify the sanctuary city law. If you commit a felony, a violent act, we should be able to turn you over to ICE and have you deported.”

The about-face follows two illegals violently assaulting two NYPD officers in January, only to be released by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“I would have assumed that they wouldn’t let illegal immigrants who attack police go, but they did,” said Rachel Mitchell, the attorney for Maricopa County, Arizona, where the offenders were later apprehended.

President Joe Biden has presided over a surge of illegals entering the United States and being released inside the country after the reversal of several Trump-era border policies, such as the previous administration’s third-country agreements with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to have them hold refugees while their applications for political asylum in America were reviewed. The situation has created a humanitarian crisis, prompting even the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration to declare America’s southern border with Mexico the “deadliest land crossing in the world” in 2022.

While the Democrat Party has long supported open-border policies, over the last two years Democrat localities far from the border have begun to feel the strain, thanks in large part to Texas and Florida busing and flying illegal immigrants in their custody to be housed in blue states. The situation has prompted Democrat leaders in several cities and states to demand Biden do more to reverse the tide.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over the situation, though the effort is expected to die in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

