Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard wants to ban men from competing in women’s sports

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has introduced a bill to Congress that would ban men pretending to be women from competing in women’s sports, even if the state recognizes their so-called “transgender” status.

Along with her colleague Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Gabbard drafted the “Protect Women’s Sports Act of 2020” to stop men from participating in women’s sports and to strengthen Title IX. A press release stated:

Since its creation, Title IX has been confronted by various challenges, often resulting in nuanced or situational solutions to the circumstances. This has included considering the fairness of an individual of one sex to play on a team designated for another sex when no such team is available to the individual, such as women’s field hockey or men’s football. This bill protects the sex-based intention of Title IX protections by reaffirming the biological sex-based distinctions between men and women in athletics.

Following the release of the statement, Gabbard has been branded a transphobe and even “scum” for suggesting that there is a biological distinction between men and women, and that women’s sports be protected by this legislation:

Gabbard doubled down, saying, “Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent, which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex. It is critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field.”

“Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes,” Gabbard continued.

Mullin echoed Gabbard’s words, saying, “Title IX was designed to give women and girls an equal chance to succeed, including in sports.”

“Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports diminishes that equality and takes away from the original intent of Title IX,” he said, adding that as “the father of three girls involved in athletics, I want them to be able to compete on a level playing field.”

The bill will likely face some stiff opposition if Joe Biden ascends to the presidency. The former vice president has thrown his full support behind a wide array of transgender-favorable proposals, including the proposal to reverse the Trump administration’s guidance to public schools on denying members of each gender from joining sports teams of the opposite sex.

“On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports,” ABC News reported.

Biden has also said that he will “immediately reverse the discriminatory actions of the Trump-Pence Administration” against people suffering from gender dysphoria “during his first 100 days as President” through a proposal known as the “Equality Act.” The passing of the act is to be made a “top legislative priority.”

Gabbard, who supports the Supreme Court’s 1973 pro-abortion ruling Roe v. Wade, also recently introduced a pro-life “born-alive” bill in the House, which aims to protect babies born after a failed abortion attempt. The bill is set up to amend Title 18 of the United States Code “to ensure a health care practitioner exercises the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”