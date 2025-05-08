Democrat-run state capitals adopt official LGBT ‘pride’ flags to subvert state bans

Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho — two deep blue capital cities in very red Rocky Mountain states — have done an end-run around their Republican state legislatures.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two major Democrat-controlled cities have adopted LGBT “pride” flags in defiance of newly-enacted state laws banning the controversial flags in public schools and other government buildings.

Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho — two deep blue state capital cities in very red Rocky Mountain states — have done an end-run around their Republican state legislatures, emphatically displaying their allegiance to woke neo-Marxist governance.

Utah was the first state in the nation to ban LGBT rainbow pride flags in both public schools and other government buildings. The law went into effect on May 7.

Idaho’s ban which was limited to government buildings other than schools, took effect on April 3. A separate ban for public school buildings will take effect on July 1.

“This law is about keeping government spaces neutral and welcoming to all,” explained Republican House Speaker Mike Schultz of the state’s ban of special interest flags in government buildings. “Salt Lake City should focus on real issues, not political theatrics.”

Earlier this week, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall proposed adopting three newly-designed city flags, in addition to its traditional Sego Lily Flag, in order to “most accurately reflect the values of the City and its residents.” The Salt Lake City Council then quickly adopted the flags in its formal meeting.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, a total of three new flags which incorporate the sego lily in the upper corner – the city’s most recognized emblem – clearly communicate that each flag is representative of Salt Lake City specifically.

The three additional city flags include:

“The Sego Celebration Flag, representing the history of Juneteenth and the City’s Black and African American residents;

“The Sego Belonging Flag, representing the City’s LGBTQIA residents and broader acceptance of this community; and

“The Sego Visibility Flag, representing the City’s transgender residents and a commitment to seeing and celebrating their lives.”

“Our City flags are powerful symbols representing Salt Lake City’s values,” said Mendenhall. “I want all Salt Lakers to look up at these flags and be reminded that we value diversity, equity and inclusion – leaving no doubt that we are united as a city and people, moving forward together.”

Meanwhile in Boise, Mayor Lauren McLean offered a resolution last week formalizing “which flags are considered the official flags of our city.”

“The flags the city flies are an expression of our values and responsibilities, which include a commitment to equality, inclusion, and civic pride. This is our lawful expression of our dedication to ensuring all members of our community feel seen, respected, and welcome,” said Boise City Council President Colin Nash.

By Tuesday, the city council had adopted the garish rainbow pride flag as the city’s official flag.

Similar measures are being considered in more than a dozen statehouses across the country, including Florida and Texas.

