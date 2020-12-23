Democrat women send feminist wish list to Biden to undo ‘damage’ of Trump presidency

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

December 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration must commit to a litany of symbolic “gender equity” measures to undo the “substantial damage done by Donald Trump to the women of our country,” 60 female Democrat lawmakers argued in a new letter to former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

“We are enthusiastic about your transformative agenda for women and families and have appreciated our discussions with you about the importance of your policy proposals,” read the Democratic Women’s Caucus (DWC) letter spearheaded by Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida. “Because of the substantial damage done by Donald Trump to the women of our country, we encourage you to use executive power to immediately begin reversing the harm wrought by the outgoing administration and chart the new course articulated by your platform that affirms gender equity and allows all women and girls to reach their full potential.”

The letter called on Biden to make numerous commitments, including the creation of a White House Council on Gender Equity to address a litany of so-called women’s issues including “reproductive rights” (i.e., abortion), to prioritize the hiring of women for various federal vacancies, to establish a “National Women’s History Museum,” to address the (illusory) gender wage gap, and more.

Among the demands is that the Biden administration eliminate the Trump administration’s Conscience & Religious Freedom Division of the Health & Human Services Department’s Office for Civil Rights and Commission on Unalienable Rights within the State Department, two creations that, among other things, worked to protect individuals’ right to refuse financial support for or forced participation in abortion and contraception. The DWC also wants Biden to rescind the Trump Justice Department’s determination that the so-called Equal Rights Amendment would have to begin its ratification process from scratch it is to eventually become law.

“We stand ready to assist you in these and other efforts to improve the lives of women and girls and achieve gender justice,” concluded the letter. “With your bold vision and expertise at the helm, we can achieve transformative change that empowers women to thrive and grows our economy.”

Much of the letter simply reiterated agenda items Biden already promised on the campaign trail, such as his absolutist pro-abortion platform and his selection of a female running mate. Critics reject the premise that goals such as advancing abortion will meaningfully improve the lives of American women, and note that President Trump appointed his share of women to positions of national importance, from Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

