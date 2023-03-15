Democratic senators demand pharmacies break the law and offer abortion drugs in pro-life states

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Democratic senators recently released a letter that demanded Walgreens and six other major pharmacies, including CVS and Rite Aid, violate the laws of pro-life states and dispense dangerous abortion drugs in all 50 states. The pressure campaign comes after President Joe Biden’s administration rewrote federal regulations to allow for abortion drugs to be mailed to every state.
The letter comes at the same time as a campaign from New York and California seeks to coerce the pharmacy company to side with the abortion industry and leftist politicians.
“The letters — sent to Walgreens, Albertsons, Costco, Kroger, Walmart, CVS Health, and Rite Aid — come after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in early January it was removing burdensome requirements and allowing retail pharmacies to dispense mifepristone directly to customers for the first time ever,” a news release from Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington stated.
UPDATE (03/07/23): Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in 20 states
The pressure is paying off. Walgreens' plan to dispense abortion pills nationwide is now in tatters, with the pharmaceutical giant announcing that it won't mail the pills to, or sell them within, 20 states.
The news comes after 20 Republican attorneys general warned CVS and Walgreens that doing so would be in violation of federal law and that they were opening themselves to penalties.
But we can't rest on our laurels with this boycott: Walgreens and CVS will only listen to us when their profits are threatened — we need a HUGE boycott so that blood money they get from selling abortion pills is dwarfed by the profits they lose when pro-life America shops elsewhere.
Even Politico admitted in its reporting that "pressure" from pro-life voters like you helped change Walgreens' plans, so now we're asking you to take the next step: simply share this petition with your friends and ask them to join the boycott.
Thank you!
---------------------------------------------
Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW.
Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS.
Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy?
Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities!
SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable!
We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late.
These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods!
SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores!
SIGN NOW and send a clear message!
MORE INFORMATION:
CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions
The letter to Walgreens stated:
At a time of great confusion about abortion access, your company has done the disservice of adding to it. Medication abortion is under threat at the federal level and in many states. We understand that Walgreens must comply with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations, including requirements on where and by whom the product can be dispensed. Many of the state attorneys general that wrote to your company last month have outright bans on access to abortion; others have restrictions that limit dispensing to a physician or require an in-person visit. As you continue with the FDA certification process and fully comply with state and federal law, it is critical that your company also provides the strongest possible access to this vital medication and communicates clearly about this
The letter is a possible sign that leftist Democrats are getting increasingly frustrated that every corporation has not quickly gotten in line with its agenda to ensure abortion is available in all 50 states despite the Supreme Court ruling in June that states had the right to ban abortion. Warren sent a similar threatening letter to Walgreens just two weeks ago.
Similar letters were sent to other corporations, although the leftist Democrats praised some of those companies for doing their will and working to flood states with the dangerous chemical abortion drugs.
For example, the CVS Health and Rite Aid letters “applauded the companies’ plan to seek certification to dispense mifepristone where able and urged them to ensure they provide the strongest possible legal access to the drug and communicate clearly about their plans to prevent confusion for customers,” according to Sen. Murray’s news release.
The pressure campaign to flood states with abortion drugs and to punish companies that do not comply in full has drawn criticism from pro-life leaders, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.
“This is ghoulish,” Live Action president and founder Lila Rose reacted. “Yet another new low. The salivating over drugs that kill babies is disgusting.”
“Gavin Newsom’s attempt to bully Walgreens into providing abortion drugs in jurisdictions where it might be illegal highlights his prioritization of delivering dead children over live ones,” California Right to Life outreach director Mary Rose Short told LifeSiteNews recently.
“In California, Newsom has championed laws that force businesses to fund and facilitate abortion; now he is attempting to bludgeon a business into violating states’ laws that prohibit abortion and protect unborn children and their mothers,” Short continued.
“By now Walgreens should realize that it can never be pro-abortion enough to please today’s Democrat Party,” the pro-life leader added. “Newsom expects the pharmacy to provide abortion drugs even where it is illegal, where there is no demand for the regimen, and where there are no pharmacists willing to fill the lethal prescription.”