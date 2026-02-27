Democrats back vote in Congress to block Trump admin from launching attack against Iran

Democrat leaders have agreed to force votes on War Powers resolutions co-sponsored by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul, seeking to halt attacks on Iran without congressional approval.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the Trump administration on the brink of initiating a war with Iran, Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate announced that they will support a vote on War Powers resolutions designed to prevent the president from launching military action against Iran without explicit congressional approval in line with constitutional requirements.

The bipartisan resolution in the House (H.Con.Res.38) was introduced by Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democrat U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna of California in June 2025 during the “12-Day War” against Iran but tabled after the establishment of a ceasefire.

Last week, Khanna announced he bring the measure to the floor, but reports indicated Democrat leaders were moving to prevent the vote that would put all members of Congress on record regarding potential U.S. war against Iran.

“As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution,” a group of Democrat House leaders said in a joint statement. “This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran.”

Echoing these plans from the U.S. Senate side was Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, who also stated Thursday that he expects a vote “early next week” on the bipartisan resolution co-sponsored by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Polling of Americans reveals that less than 1 in 4 (21%) support military intervention against Iran, a dramatic contrast to the 2003 invasion of Iraq for which President George W. Bush received 72% support.

And with the largest buildup of American naval and air power since the Iraq War assembling in the region preparing for an attack on Iran, there are signs that perhaps enough Republicans could defect from the president’s position and terminate any use of the U.S. Armed Forces from initiating hostilities in this conflict.

Also on Thursday, Rep. Warren Davidson tweeted, “I have asked for a classified briefing defining the mission in Iran. In the absence of new information, I will support the War Powers resolution in the House next week. War requires Congressional authorization. There are actions short of war, but no case has been made.”

US Intelligence agencies affirmed for decades that Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon

As tensions in the Middle East rise ahead of potential U.S. attacks on Iran, the State Department announced Friday that it is allowing non-essential employees at the U.S. Embassy in Israel to leave the country with their family members due to “safety risks.”

“Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available,” the embassy said in a travel advisory. The same move was made earlier this week in Beirut.

While negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials have been proceeding in Geneva, Switzerland, with some reports of positive progress, many in the Trump administration have framed the talks as pivoting on Iran’s supposed pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been “crying wolf” with similar warnings of Iran’s immanent development of such weapons as a regular refrain for over 30 years, leaving him subject to easy lampooning over the matter.

Video of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for 30 years (1995-2025) saying that Iran is about to get nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/fqeWmqP8f6 — Sprinter Press (@SprinterPress) June 18, 2025

Reinforcing this mantra during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump claimed he was seeking a deal with Iran, but leadership in Tehran wouldn’t say “those secret words, ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon.’”

However, in addition to U.S. intelligence agencies confirming for decades that there is no evidence Iran has decided to build a nuclear weapon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s long-standing position earlier the same day that his nation is not seeking nuclear weapons and will never develop them.

In a Tuesday post on X, the Iranian diplomat wrote, “Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people.”

2/4 Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 24, 2026

‘Who wants this war? Benjamin Netanyahu’

Commenting on how Trump has “boxed himself into a corner on Iran,” foreign policy expert Dr. John Mearsheimer observed last week that “the only country that really wants (this war) to happen is Israel.”

“Every (other) country in the Middle East, except maybe the UAE, is desperate to avoid this war. The Chinese and the Russians don’t want this war. Trump really doesn’t want this war. Who wants this war? Benjamin Netanyahu.”

“So, you see the remarkable power of Israel simply because it has such a hold over American policymakers,” he concluded.

