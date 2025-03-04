Democrats caught reading from same anti-Trump script in videos before presidential address

Republican allies are crying foul after almost two dozen attack videos on President Donald Trump released by elected Democrats were found to have been reading from a nearly identical script accusing the president of failing his campaign promise to reduce prices.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republican allies are crying foul after almost two dozen attack videos on President Donald Trump released by elected Democrats were found to have been reading from a nearly identical script.

Each video begins with a pre-election clip of Trump pledging to “immediately bring prices down on day one” of his second term, followed by “s*** that ain’t true” and a Democrat response that “prices are not down, they’re up” and “inflation is getting worse, not better.” Some add that Trump is “letting Elon Musk take a chainsaw to government programs” and federal workers, while others bemoan the blanket pardoning of January 6, 2021, protestors (despite the issue having nothing to do with the video’s original framing as about the economy).

#BREAKING: 22 democrat Senators were just caught using the same script and clips word-for-word. pic.twitter.com/TesGH1BLtS — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 4, 2025

Sens. Angela Alsobrooks, Tammy Baldwin, Richard Blumenthal, Coery Booker, Maria Cantwell, Chris Coons, Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin, Kristen Gillibrand, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Mark Kelly, Andy Kim, Ben Ray Lujan, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Alex Padilla, Gary Peters, Brian Schatz, Chuck Schumer, Chris Van Hollen, Mark Warner, Elizabeth Warren, and Sheldon Whitehouse all released such videos ahead of the president’s address to Congress on Tuesday night, according to the Post Millennial.

Talking points determined and distributed by a central source is common practice in politics but tends not to be executed in such an unsubtle way, enabling supporters of the president to dismiss Democrats’ critique as artificial and phony.

Trump is currently proceeding with aggressive economic tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico, to which the stock market has reacted sharply negatively and which critics say will raise the prices Americans pay on a wide variety of products and materials. Republicans argue that Trump also wants to boost the economy through business deregulation and energy expansion, that Americans must be patient with the time it will take to reverse the damage of the Biden-Harris economy, and that tariffs will benefit in the long run by forcing companies to relocate operations within the United States.

Observers are currently waiting to see what exactly the Republican-controlled Congress plans to do about government spending, arguably the biggest driver of inflation. The White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) currently boasts $105 billion in savings through various cuts it has identified, but House Speaker Mike Johnson says those cuts will not actually be codified in a stopgap continuing resolution to fund the federal government through September. Meanwhile, the House has passed a Trump-backed budget blueprint that is estimated to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

