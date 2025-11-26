Democrats double down on identity politics in midterm election spending blitz

(The Daily Signal) — In the wake of Democrat electoral victories in November, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is pouring money into the upcoming midterm election races.

Democrats appear to be hoping to win back rural and minority voters who swung to President Donald Trump during last year’s presidential election. The DCCC campaign is called “Our Power, Our Country,” and it plans to spend an eight-figure sum to reach “key AANHPI [Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander], Black, Latino, and rural voters.”

“As House Republicans are raising costs, ripping away people’s health care, and standing idly by while their party strips voting power from communities of color in order to rig the midterms, and in the face of reckless tariffs and attacks on Medicaid that are hurting rural communities, this program will help ensure our message of lowering costs and protecting affordable health care breaks through with these key voting blocs,” Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, explained in a statement.

The DCCC push comes as both major parties have also sought to gerrymander their opponents out of congressional seats in California and Texas. Democrat triumphs in November’s New York City mayoral race, Pennsylvania’s judicial retention elections, New Jersey’s gubernatorial race, and the Virginia governor’s election ended what had been months of speculation about the viability of the future of the Democratic Party, as some began to think some of those blue-state races were winnable for Republicans.

Democrat messaging in the midterms will focus on affordability.

In New Jersey, for example, Democrat Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill doubled down on her message of making the Garden State more affordable in her victory speech by promising to declare a state of emergency to lower the cost of utilities (New Jersey has seen electricity prices skyrocket due to the greater demand for power from recently constructed artificial intelligence data centers).

“Governors have never mattered more. And in this state, I am determined to build prosperity for all of our citizens,” Sherrill declared in her speech.

A press release published on Tuesday explained that the financial resources “will ensure the DCCC can conduct robust research, spend earlier than ever with paid media and voter education, mail, increase earned media, persuasion and mobilization efforts, build grassroots cohorts, and hire staff dedicated to organizing on the ground.”

The release also quoted DCCC National Political Director Brooke Butler, who cited a renewed push to reach Asian voters. “The very first ads the DCCC ran this midterm cycle were targeted for AANHPI voters and ran in Korean, Chinese, and Vietnamese newspapers, making clear just how serious we are about taking action earlier than ever to engage voters of color effectively to win back the House,” Butler articulated.

“Our Power, Our Country will be an instrumental factor in our fight to victory next November, and the historic addition of the rural engagement program sends a strong message that we’re leaving no voter behind and no stone unturned in our efforts to flip the House majority,” she added.

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Signal.

