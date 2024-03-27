Democrats need to be less ‘feminine’ and ‘preachy’: former Clinton advisor

‘A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females,’ James Carville said about why Democrats are losing black male voters.

(LifeSiteNews) — Famed Democratic consultant James Carville said his party needs to be less “feminine” and “preachy” if it wants to hold onto black male voters.

The former chief campaign strategist for President Bill Clinton offered his opinion in the context of reports that some black male voters are losing interest in President Joe Biden. Exit polling data from 2020 suggested that Democrats have been losing the support of black male voters since the historic election of President Barack Obama in 2008.

While those disaffected voters might not be turning to President Trump, their vote for a third-party or no presidential candidate at all could harm Biden.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females,” Carville told The New York Times for a March 23 article.

“‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas,'” Carville said.

He said National Public Radio (NPR) is a good indicator of how the “elites” are thinking.

“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”

“There are a lot of people on the left that would rather lose and be pure because it makes them feel good, it makes them feel superior,” he also told the New York Times.

The comments drew criticism from liberal women, including New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Batya Ungar-Sargon, an opinion editor for Newsweek, criticized Carville’s comments, though appeared to agree that the Democratic Party is out of touch with the common person.

“As a preachy female I volunteer as tribute to explain to the Democratic Party how they lost their way,” she wrote on X. “Carville blames women instead of the Democrats’ class warfare on the working class because he’s not ready to admit the truth, but I’m ready to preach when he’s ready to listen!”

