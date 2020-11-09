Democrats, NeverTrump conservatives demand ‘lists’ to enact vengeance on Trump-supporters

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In the ongoing wake of the hotly contested, unresolved presidential election, leftist Democrats — including prominent journalists, pundits, and congressmen — have publicly declared their intent to exact crushing revenge on Trump-supporters.

Their calls have taken on a threatening, violent tone, reminiscent of the physical violence that anarchist groups such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter inflicted on cities large and small across the country this past summer.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but all his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again,” spewed Jennifer Rubin, Never-Trump opinion-writer for the Washington Post during an MSNBC panel discussion.

“Up and down the ticket — federal, state, local offices — the country has to repudiate this,” she declared.

“Any [Republican] now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society,” said Rubin previously in a tweet.

“We have a list,” she added.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in a tweet. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over the last four years,” added Ocasio-Cortez in a subsequent tweet.

The far-left publication Slate, wants presidential adviser Stephen Miller put in jail on the day after a presumed Biden inauguration. Lowen Liu wrote:

Like all men who commit crimes against humanity, he should be imprisoned by the society he wounded, forever prevented from spreading his pestilence and fear. In a just world, this reckoning would happen right on Jan. 21.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was more measured in a tweet today, but he delivered essentially the same message to those who have not fallen in line with the Associated Press (AP)’s premature crowning of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election:

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity,” he wrote.

The Trump Accountability Project

When Ocasio-Cortez asked if anyone is “archiving” Trump-supporters, former Barack Obama staffer Michael Simon responded in a now deleted tweet, “Yes, we are.”

He then announced, “The Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

“We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda,” blares a headline on the opening page of the Trump Accountability Project, ahead of a litany of falsehoods.

We should not allow the following groups of people to profit from their experience: Those who elected him;

Those who staffed his government;

Those who funded him.

Leftist Democrats using Kremlin, McCarthy-era playbooks

The organization behind the Trump Accountability Project is “made up of former Obama officials, prominent journalists, and present members of Congress among others, that is threatening Trump supporters, Adm. staffers, judges, bundlers, etc., etc., with blacklisting and God knows what else,” wrote former Fox News journalist Doug McKelway on Facebook.

“Straight out of the Kremlin playbook,” he added.

McKelway said in a separate post that Jennifer Rubin “is advocating blacklisting people who support Trump. She is among a cabal of never Trumpers and the Democratic/ Mainstream Media machine who are preparing to exact revenge on people who voted for Trump and are supporting legal challenges to the vote count.”

“She, and they … are not content with a Biden victory,” said McKelway. “They seek vengeance. This is straight out of the McCarthy era playbook. It’s what happens in totalitarian countries.”

Cancel culture

“Conservatives have long held that Biden is merely a Potemkin candidate and the real power behind his presidency would be Sen. Kamala Harris, his running mate, and the likes of Ocasio-Crotez [sic] and her Squad,” said popular conservative opinionator, author, and former Fox News radio host Todd Starnes.

“The Squad are masters at cancel culture and Ocasio-Cortez just proved that they have no desire of bringing the country together,” continued Starnes. “They are looking to take names and want to, not only defeat Trump, but defeat his supporters for generations.”

Responding to Ocasio-Cortez urging to make lists of Trump-supporters, actor James Woods wrote: