Democrats push FDA to reverse Supreme Court ruling, lift restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – After a Supreme Court ruling last month that allowed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reimpose regulations requiring an in-person doctor visit before a woman can obtain abortion pills, Democrat lawmakers are pressuring the FDA to rescind the ruling.

Democrat members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, penned a letter to the FDA, asking the regulatory body to “immediately eliminate the medically unnecessary in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone,” a drug used to kill a preborn child.

As things stand, the FDA stipulates that mifepristone “must be ordered, prescribed and dispensed by or under the supervision of a healthcare provider” who meets certain qualification standards. Additionally, the drug may only be dispensed “in clinics, medical offices, and hospitals,” also under the supervision of a qualified healthcare provider.

In an attempt to leverage their position, the group, which includes ardent abortion supporter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, used the current coronavirus mania, coupled with racial tensions, to pressure the FDA. “Imposing this requirement in the midst of a deadly pandemic — one that has disproportionately impacted communities of color across the United States — needlessly places patients and providers in harm’s way, and further entrenches longstanding health inequities,” the committee stated.

Although the committee has called for the restrictions on the deadly drug to be lifted on the grounds of “health care,” the statistics surrounding the use of abortion pills tell a different story.

A staggering 40 percent of all children killed by abortion die from the effects of the abortion pill, the most common abortion method procured by women less than 10 weeks pregnant. Not only is an innocent child killed in the course of the abortion pill regimen, but women are four times more likely to suffer complications and injury after taking the drug compared with having a surgical abortion.

Addressing the report that FDA regulations requiring in-person consultation were being challenged, Students for Life of America (SFLA) president Kristan Hawkins condemned committee members for “helping their mega-donor, Planned Parenthood, make a quick profit at women’s expense.”

“For years, the abortion lobby and their political allies have tried to bully the physicians and scientists at the FDA into dropping health and safety standards designed to protect women from the dangers of Chemical Abortion Pills,” she said.

“Selling deadly pills without any protections for women would make it a lot easier for abortionists to profit from selling death, but it won’t help women who have died, been harmed and suffered the loss after being exposed to the drugs.”

“The FDA should keep patient protections as their priority.”

Lamenting the countless dangerous effects of expanding access to the abortion pill, Hawkins in a separate statement called the situation “a public health crisis in the making, threatening women with infertility, severe hemorrhage, missed ectopic pregnancy (which can be fatal), and a slew of other physical and psychological risks.”

“For the child, chemical abortion is a barbaric death sentence carried out by chemically induced starvation,” she added. “The Chemical Abortion Pill has claimed the lives of countless children and has injured (in some cases killed) thousands of women; it should be banned.”

SFLA also announced that young Americans do not want to see restrictions on access to abortion pills lifted, but rather they see a need to increase safety measures and accountability.

According to SFLA polls, “Millennials and Gen Z support requiring life-saving, physical exams before a Chemical Abortion to protect women’s lives and health.” Around 52 percent of those polled said they would vote for Congressional candidates who favored regulations on drugs like mifepristone, with an emphasis on preventing abusive partners from taking advantage of the anonymity offered by making the drug available without any in-person consultation.

The Biden regime has already made good on its promise to overturn Trump-era pro-life protections, and not much hope is held that they will maintain the basic health and safety regulation on mifepristone now in place.

President Joe Biden released a memorandum on January 28, just over a week after taking office, revoking former President Trump’s Mexico City Policy, which banned foreign aid to organizations that provide or refer individuals for abortions.

But this move is not enough for pro-abortion activists, to whom Biden has promised to codify Roe v. Wade and repeal the Hyde Amendment.

The Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of most federal funds for abortions except in some limited circumstances. Although Biden was originally in favor of the Hyde Amendment, even as recently as 2019, he has dramatically altered his position to align with the Democratic Party platform, which has promised to repeal the amendment throughout the 2020 presidential campaign and, indeed, since taking the presidency.

The Democrats officially support unlimited abortion on demand, funded by taxpayers. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the anniversary of Roe v. Wade by pledging to make abortion available to “everyone.”