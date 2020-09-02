Democrats to open floodgates to taxpayer-funded abortions if they win in November

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrats plan to oppose the Hyde Amendment if they take control of the full federal government in November, upending a decades-long consensus against direct federal funding of elective abortions.

Included every year in federal budgets with little objection, the Hyde Amendment is estimated to have saved more than 2 million lives since its adoption more than 40 years ago by forbidding most taxpayer dollars from funding abortions except for cases of rape or incest, or to save a mother’s life.

But House Democrat leaders intend to change that going forward. The Los Angeles Times reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, privately told fellow Democrats last month that they will not include the Hyde Amendment in any government funding bills considered in 2021.

“Although this year’s bill includes it, let me be clear, we will fight to remove the Hyde Amendment to ensure that women of color and all women have access to the reproductive health they deserve,” DeLauro reportedly declared. Pelosi’s office would not confirm or deny the report, telling the Times simply that the “House will work its will.”

The move is only the latest manifestation of the Democrat Party’s rising absolutism for abortion in recent years. Former Vice President and current Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden disavowed his own past support for the Hyde Amendment last year, and is now campaigning on a pledge to enshrine virtually-unlimited abortion into taxpayer law at taxpayer expense.

By contrast, President Donald Trump has worked to oppose federal funding of abortion and the abortion industry, including restoring and expanding the Mexico City Policy (which bars foreign aid to abortion groups), disqualifying organizations involved in abortion from family planning funds, and endorsing legislation to fully defund Planned Parenthood.