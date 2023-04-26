Denmark’s formerly named ‘Women’s Museum’ now features statue of breastfeeding man

(LifeSiteNews) — A museum in Denmark originally built to honor women was renamed to be “inclusive” of all genders and features a nude man “breastfeeding” a baby.

Gender Museum Denmark, previously known as The Women’s Museum, has attracted significant attention this week for an exhibit pushing gender ideology. In the museum’s main hall stands an 11-foot-tall statue of a naked man with male features and genitalia who is also depicted as having female breasts. The man is shown holding and “breastfeeding” a baby.

Although originally sculpted in 2021 and met with controversy throughout Denmark, news of the obscene display is now reaching other nations and making its rounds across social media.

Two years ago, artist Aske Jonatan Kreilgaard was asked to create a sculpture in honor of International Men’s Day, which is recognized each year on November 19. A Facebook post from the museum during the statue’s construction describes the project, titled “Agape,” as “a hybrid of the masculine and feminine,” depicted as a “breastfeeding” man.

According to a 2021 interview with the artist, the male features of the sculpture are “based on 3D scans” of Kreilgaard’s body and the female breasts “are scanned and modeled after his girlfriend.”

“I think there are many fathers who go and are a little envious that they cannot provide nourishment for their child in the same ways as the mother,” the artist said about the motivation behind his work. “But for me the sculpture is more a symbol than a direct comment.”

He added his hope that “the sculpture [would be] used in a context where men’s maternity was discussed.” Asked about how his project has been received by the public, Kreilgaard admitted “that there is a provocative element to it, and I like that.” He stated that “it’s great if it can tickle people a little bit,” adding that he welcomed discussion about his work.

The museum that features the sculpture was founded as The Women’s Museum in 1982, according to its website. However, in 2021, the name was changed to Gender Museum Denmark and now seeks “to involve the guest directly in the exhibitions by creating curiosity, dialogue, reflection, and knowledge about the importance of gender — past, present, and future.”

One exhibit at the museum, titled “gender blender,” pushes the LGBT ideology and “creates a space for — and an enhancement of — the visitors’ own perception of gender.” Another exhibit is called “sexual education throughout the times” and is designed to “enter into dialogue with children and young people about norms, limits, and rights for gender, body, and sexuality.”

While the “Agape” sculpture serves as yet another example of the trend to have men impersonate women, similar themes taking place across the globe are being met with consistent backlash from conservatives. Drag shows, in which men dress as women and dance provocatively in front of all-ages audiences, have been condemned as LGBT indoctrination and grooming, especially when done in front of young children.

In the United States, a major controversy continues surrounding gender-confused influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has been offered numerous partnerships with high-profile brands to advertise women’s products. Companies that have endorsed Mulvaney’s confusion and upheld his act of womanhood include Kate Spade New York, Nike, and Bud Light.

Far more influential than the actor’s marketing gigs, however, is the public response to the most recent partnership of Mulvaney and Bud Light, which has sparked a boycott of the company. Supported by prominent conservatives, the boycott has resulted in a sales drop of 17%, showing that the public has significant opposition to men masquerading as women.

