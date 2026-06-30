Denver archbishop says Catholic YouTubers ‘trying to make money’ are ‘dividing’ the Church

Archbishop James Golka of Denver said ‘Catholic YouTubers’ are ‘just trying to make money’ and accused them of fueling division as he praised Pope Leo XIV's call for 'unity.'

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Two new American archbishops have come out in support of “synodality” in the Church following a Mass in Rome for the imposition of the pallium from Pope Leo, with one decrying divisions he says are caused by Catholic social media influencers.

On June 29, during the Mass for the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Pope Leo XIV conferred the pallium on 35 new metropolitan archbishops, including several from the United States, while delivering a homily focused on ecclesial unity.

Among the U.S. prelates receiving the pallium were Archbishops Ronald Hicks of New York, James Golka of Denver, Colorado, James Checchio of New Orleans, Louisianna, and Mark Rivituso of Mobile, Alabama.

Speaking after the liturgy to National Catholic Reporter, Golka described the Pope’s emphasis on unity as especially relevant beyond Church matters, extending to contemporary American social dynamics. He stated that U.S. cultural life has become marked by increasing incivility and that the capacity for dialogue between those holding opposing views appears to be diminishing.

Golka also noted that such tensions had “crept into the Church as well,” a development he associated in part with the dynamics of social media and Catholic online commentary.

“There are also people who call themselves Catholic YouTubers who are just trying to make money, and it’s dividing us,” Golka said. “When we [bishops] are together, there’s a spirit of working-togetherness. And the media might pick one or two bishops that seem at odds with each other and then highlight that,” the new archbishop continued.

Speaking about the Archdiocese of Denver, which NCR described as “conservative,” Golka clarified that he prefers to describe it simply as “robustly Catholic,” and that he intends to continue “on the synodal path – the Catholic Church’s effort to become a more listening and participatory body, which has drawn criticism from some conservatives who see it as a threat to clerical authority.”

“I love that because [the synodal path] is neither left-leaning nor right-leaning. You can’t call one conservative or liberal. It’s who we are,” Golka concluded.

Archbishop James Checchio, who has served in his role since February 2026, “pushed back on an interpretation that synodality means putting Church teaching up for grabs.” Instead, the prelate argued that synodality “is just part of who we are and what we do. It’s not like we’re saying, ‘Let’s figure out our doctrine by putting it up for a vote.’”

Pope Leo XIV called on the new archbishops to serve as “builders of unity” within the Church, stressing that “communion within the Church is not built by clinging rigidly to one’s own position, but by seeking, in all hearts, points of encounter in the Truth, in whose light alone each person becomes a means of growth for another.”

READ: Pope Leo begs SSPX not to consecrate bishops: ‘Turn back!’

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